BARBIE: A CULTURAL ICON EXHIBITION Opens at Washington Pavilion

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Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition is now open in the Visual Arts Center's Everist Gallery at The Washington Pavilion.

The exhibition honors more than 65 years of fashion and inspiration, showcasing how Barbie is more than just a doll; she is a cultural icon. The exhibition celebrates Barbie as a reflection of culture through exclusive interviews and an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and fashion trends from each era.

Today, Barbie is the most diverse doll line in the world, inspiring girls to imagine everything they can become. Through the exhibition, guests are invited to reflect on how Barbie and society have evolved together across generations.

“We are excited to work with the Washington Pavilion and Illusion Projects to bring Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition to Sioux Falls,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “Barbie is a brand that has evolved through generations, and we can't wait for fans of all ages to take a journey through time with us!”

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition showcases the original Barbie doll produced in 1959 and leads guests through the decades, paying homage to Barbie and the world around her. Guests will encounter immersive displays, photo-worthy moments and a life-size Barbie car while exploring the evolution of one of the world's most recognizable cultural icons.

Created by Illusion Projects' Karan Feder in collaboration with Mattel, the exhibition features more than 150 vintage dolls, artifacts and life-size fashion pieces brought to life through custom-themed displays. Video media and interviews with Barbie designers further expand the story. Barbie dolls from the collections of David Porcello, a private collector, and Mattel are also on display.

“Barbie has an amazing and inspiring history. There is a real sense of nostalgia when you see what was happening in the world, and in her world, when you were a kid — and then follow the story to how she's impacting our world today,” said Tim Clothier, CEO of Illusion Projects Inc.

“Whether you grew up playing with Barbie, collecting Barbie dolls or are discovering her story for the first time, this exhibition offers something for everyone,” said Madelyn Grogan, Director of Museums and Education at the Washington Pavilion. “Guests will experience moments of nostalgia, discover stories from Barbie's history and explore how one doll became a cultural icon that continues to inspire generations.”

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 20, 2026. Guests can learn more, purchase admission and plan their visit at WashingtonPavilion.org/Barbie.

ABOUT WASHINGTON PAVILION MANAGEMENT, INC. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

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