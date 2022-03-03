Dakota Academy of Performing Arts to Stage Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion will present four performances of Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL from March 25-27, 2022, at the Orpheum Theater Center. Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL is DAPA's first main stage season production in which child and adult actors will perform together. Molly Wilson plays Ms. Trunchbull, the villain of the story and Matilda's teacher.

"There is just nothing good about her. You will not see a kernel of goodness or a glimmer of kindness in this character," says Wilson. "Playing her is such a unique and challenging experience. As a teacher in real life, I would never be this person, but it's really fun to play off a young actor who is so insightful and separate yourself from this awful, evil character."

Twelve-year-old Sachi Santos plays Matilda, an extraordinary little girl who dares to take a stand, rewrite the end of her story and change her own destiny. Matilda and her classmates are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson using astonishing wit, intelligence and ... special powers.

Coleman Peterson plays two characters in the show. First, he plays the doctor who assists in Matilda's birth. Later, he plays Rudolpho, Matilda's mother's dance partner who creates challenges for all involved.

"Matilda is one of the greatest, most entertaining stories. So many of us root for her and can identify with her because she is misunderstood. This production shows you how we can bloom by pushing through those difficult situations and making your own family," says Peterson. "This is a DAPA show that you don't want to miss. It's somehow realistic and fantastical both at the same time!"

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts spring performance series features two more productions put on by local youth: Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL and THE WIZARD OF OZ - YOUNG PERFORMERS' EDITION from April 28-May 1, 2022, also at the Orpheum Theater Center. The shows serve as great introduction to the theatre for young audiences while also delighting seasoned theatre-lovers with the wealth of talent displayed by the young performers.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Avera and First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.