Brett Young Brings His DANCE WITH YOU Tour To The Sanford Pentagon, June 23

Brett Young is bringing his Dance With You Tour to the Sanford Pentagon with special guests Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer on Friday, September 29. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style. With an undeniable string of seven No. 1s - "In Case You Didn't Know" (8X PLATINUM), "Mercy" (4X PLATINUM), "Sleep Without You" (PLATINUM) "Like I Loved You" (2X PLATINUM), "Here Tonight" (PLATINUM), "Catch" (PLATINUM) and "Lady" (PLATINUM) - and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country's master over matters of the heart.

The star broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, the project features his current single that is climbing through the Top 15 on Country radio "You Didn't" and "Lady," whose lyrics inspired Young's debut children's book “Love You, Little Lady,” published by Tommy Nelson (an imprint of HarperCollins). Young previously debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his GOLD-certified Ticket To LA. while his PLATINUM self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 5.5 billion global streams.

Young was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his "melodic craftsmanship"(Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as "one of Country's most consistent radio stars" (Rolling Stone). Alongside Shay Mooney and Bear Rinehart, Young also penned "Long Way Home (From The Motion Picture 'Father Stu')" a song featured in the Sony Pictures film starring Academy Award Nominee Mark Wahlberg. He is currently out on the road for his headlining 5, TOUR, 3, 2, 1 tour. For tour dates and more, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com For more information about Sanford Pentagon, visit: Click Here.