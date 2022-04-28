BWW Review: LITTLE WOMEN at Augustana University Theatre

Augustana University Theatre patrons are in for a delightful treat this weekend with Little Women The Musical at Edith Mortenson Center Theatre. Everything about this show is a pleasure. Infused with love and the energy, this production pulls you into the world of Jo March and her family with fond remembrance of your first reading of this classic by Louisa May Alcott.

I love coming to this theatre early enough to absorb the set designs and construction masterfully executed by Jacee Casarella, faculty member and Technical Director. I would guess a lot of dedicated students poured their own touches into the set; kudos to you as well. The home of the March family appears to rise out of pillars of stacks of Jo's writing on each side of the stage floor, with pages floating into the air as if by magic. I commend the faculty of theatre for empowering the students to create light design, props, and execute the direction of music and choreography. To take on these leadership roles of the production so professionally is a tribute to your tutelage and their energy, effort and academic commitment.

Performances by this cast may best be summed up as an enchanting evening of ensemble acting and song. The mother and sisters are charming from the start and the entire cast works together with an engaging rapport. The majority of the vocal talents displayed in this production are noticeably trained voices and beautifully cast in their roles.

Magdalen Eberle as Jo March had an infectious intensity of character and a powerfully expressive voice. Her ability to physically act out her stories being staged with melodramatic portrayals across the stage was like watching a modern dance with the elements of storytelling infused into each twist and turn of the tale. Ted Van Alstyne as Laurie / Rodrigo was lovable and funny as Laurie with on point comedic timing, and conversely magnificent and alluring as the character of Rodrigo in Jo's tale. His vocal refrains in the tales were especially exquisite.

The biggest cheat in this script is not hearing the lyrical voice of Neil Peltier as Professor Bhaer until Act Two in How Am I. He has a powerful, trained voice and I found myself quickly scanning the program hoping for another song listing with his name noted. I was not disappointed. His duet with Jo in Small Umbrella In The Rain was a delightful reprise to enjoy his and Magdalen Eberle's vocal talents.

Kjersti Olsen as Marmee was a proper mother figure, and a comedic hoot in her precious few moments on stage as the Hag. Jessica Welu as Meg, Annika Paulsen as Amy, and Tatiana Chance as Beth were a strong group of actors in their portrayals of the March sisters, each bringing some charming energy to the production. Justin Klepel as Mr. Brooks, and Xavier Carbonneau as Mr. Lawrence were very well suited to their roles and added immensely to the vocal excellence of this production.

Directorially, Dan Workman has done a skillful job of pulling this production together. The elements of dance created by Katherine Elgersma were very natural, and not in the least pretentious. The vocal direction by Nathan Wipf was adept at creating the blend in group numbers.

My favorite production numbers were Five Forever, and The Weekly Volcano Press, probably because they showcased the stellar quality of ensemble performance in this production. There were many fine moments of musical theatre in Little Women The Musical and this is a production that lovers of all things "Little Women" should experience. Tickets for performances through May 1st may be purchased at www.augie.edu/academics/majors-and-programs/theatre/theatre-tickets.