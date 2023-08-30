Auditions Announces For HEDDA GABLER at DWU Theatre Department, Mitchell, SD

DWU Theatre is seeking actors for the Fall Production of "Hedda Gabler" by Henrik Ibsen.

Performances are November 3rd - 5th and November 10th - 12th. In this modern retelling, newlywed Hedda Tesman returns from her honeymoon, bored, longing to be free and struggling with gender norms within marriage.

The cast is composed of four women and three men. Those auditioning will perform cold readings of selections from the script. Auditions will be held Wednesday and Thursday, September 6th and 7th at 7 pm in BLACK BOX THEATRE.

For more information, contact Dan Miller, Professor and Chair of the Department of Theatre at 605-995-2710 or email him at daniel.miller@dwu.edu