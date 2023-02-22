AG DAY: Washington Pavilion Hosts Free Family Event in Celebration of Agriculture

American agriculture is the foundation for our way of life in South Dakota and beyond, and the Washington Pavilion's Ag Day event on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. shows appreciation to the farmers and ranchers of the Midwest.

Thanks to generous sponsors, lunch will be provided for the first 750 people. Ag Day helps children and families learn about agriculture's significance and enjoy a variety of exhibits and activities:

Pet goats, rabbits and piglets

Watch chicks hatch

Plant flower seeds

Learn to crochet and knit

Shell corn

Collect beetles

Ride a stick horse and sit in a saddle

And much more!

"Agriculture is vital to our regional economy and a big reason for our great quality of life in South Dakota. We are excited to invite families to the Washington Pavilion to celebrate agriculture," says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Each year, the Washington Pavilion hosts Ag Day with a focus on sharing how agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear daily. Producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and others will gather to celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture.

For more information, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/AgDay.

