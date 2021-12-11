Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Homestake Opera House Raised $20K From Annual FESTIVAL OF TREES Event

pixeltracker

The event took place Thursday night

Dec. 11, 2021  
Homestake Opera House Raised $20K From Annual FESTIVAL OF TREES Event

Black Hills Pioneer reported that the Homestake Opera House in Lead recently hosted their annual Festival of Trees event. The historic opera house was donned in merriment with over 30 trees and wreaths with this year's theme, Around the World.

The Festival of Trees featured a harpist, a bell choir, Christmas caroling, and soloists. The night concluded with a silent auction for gifts donated from generous sponsors and benefactors.

You can read the full Black Hills Pioneer article here. You can find more information on the Festival of Trees here: https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/festival-of-trees.html


Related Articles View More Sioux Falls Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Oklahoma! Unisex OK! Tee
Oklahoma! Unisex OK! Tee
Broadway Strong Fist Navy Tee
Broadway Strong Fist Navy Tee
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug

From This Author Gigi Gervais