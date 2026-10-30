Witness a Jellicle Ball at CATS THE MUSICAL, Freshly Opened at Sands Theatre

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The Jellicle Cats have arrived in Singapore. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking CATS the musical is now playing at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, until 22 November 2026 for a strictly limited season, following its successful Singapore seasons in 2015 and 2019.

Based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS brings a larger-than-life junkyard to the stage, where the Jellicle Cats gather for the legendary Jellicle Ball to share their stories with Old Deuteronomy. One Cat will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and begin a new life.

As the Jellicle Cats prepare to gather under the moonlight, each brings a distinct story, set of quirks and personality to the Jellicle Ball, offering audiences characters they can relate to or simply enjoy discovering.

Photo by Nardus Engelbrecht

Cindy-Ann Abrahams plays Grizabella, performing one of musical theatre’s most celebrated songs, “Memory”. Abrahams previously appeared in the Singapore season of Evita in 2018. Joining her at the Jellicle Ball are Ché-Jean Jupp as Munkustrap, King B as Old Deuteronomy, Dylan Janse van Rensburg as Rum Tum Tugger, Mukeni Nel, who returns following his appearance in the musical’s 2019 Singapore season, as Quaxo / Mr Mistoffelees, Stephan van der Walt as Admetus / Macavity, Tatum Coleman as Bombalurina and Logan Timbre as Skimbleshanks, the Railway Cat.

The company of Jellicle Cats also features Amy Berrisford as Jennyanydots, Austin Tshikosi as Mungojerrie, Brittané van Loggerenberg as Demeter, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik as Victoria, Charlie Follows as Bill Bailey, Darren Rockman as Coricopat, Hannah Marshall as Cassandra, Harry Smallman as George / On Stage Swing, Morgan Marshall as Electra / On Stage Swing, Scarlett Pay as Jemima, Sibusiso Mxosana as Alonzo, Tannah Levick as Rumpleteazer, Tania Mteto as Tantomile, Tshepo Ncokoane as Bustopher Jones / Gus and Zoë McLaughlin as Jellylorum. Cleto van Rooi, Jackie Lulu, Phoebe Charles, Ryan Flynn and Tod Strike join the company as Off-Stage Swings and Booth Singers.

Especially for those new to the world of CATS, this visual character guide can help with familiarising yourself with the large cast of Jellicles, their appearances and their personalities.

Photo by Hanan Assor

At the heart of the musical is “Memory”, one of the most recognisable songs in musical theatre history, which has been recorded by more than 150 artists. Beyond its most famous number, the production moves through a diverse musical landscape as each Jellicle takes their turn in the spotlight.

One of the longest-running musicals in West End and Broadway history, CATS premiered in London in 1981, playing for 21 years and nearly 9,000 performances. It won the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical, followed by seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The ground-breaking production won the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical, while its Broadway production received seven Tony Awards in 1983, including Best Musical.

Since its premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 77 million people, performed in more than 54 countries and translated into 23 languages. The Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, while the original London cast recording was also Grammy-nominated.

Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s unforgettable score, including the iconic “Memory,” recorded by more than 150 artists, alongside spectacular choreography, fantastical design and mischievous costumes, CATS remains a dazzling song-and-dance experience.

CATS is presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia under the direction of Chantal Prudhomme, in association with GWB Entertainment and by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

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