New Opera Singapore Brings RUSALKA to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend

Rusalka will premiere on the Singapore stage at Victoria Theatre on 19 August 2023, 7.30pm and 20 August 2023, 3pm.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Regarded by some as being Dvořák’s finest opera, Rusalka (1900) tells the story of how the water nymph Rusalka turns to a witch to help her become human so that the Prince will fall in love with her. But Rusalka quickly learns that if she is to be with him, she is to risk everything, learning the hard way that true love can come at a terrible price. The timeless question remains - how far are we willing to go in the name of Love?

Directed by New Opera Singapore’s Artistic Director Ms. Jeong Ae Ree, with music direction by Chan Wei Shing and Chorus Master Chong Wai Lun, New Opera Singapore’s production of ‘Rusalka’ will premiere on the Singapore stage at Victoria Theatre on 19 August 2023, 7.30pm and 20 August 2023, 3pm.

Featuring the stella cast of Victoria Songwei Li (Rusalka), Martins Smaukstelis (Prince), Martin Ng (Water Gnome), Joyce Lee Tung (Foreign Princess), Rebecca Chellappah (Witch Ježibaba) Ashley Chua, Rachel Ong and Wen-Yu Tseng (Water Spirits), Lara Tan (Turnspit), and Leslie Tay (Hunter / Gamekeeper), alongside the vocal talents of Symphony Choralis, come be mesmerized by Dvořák’s timeless opera ‘Rusalka’ presented by New Opera Singapore!

New Opera Singapore Ltd. is supported by the National Arts Council under the Major Company Scheme for the period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2025, and is an IPC Charity (201114924K).




