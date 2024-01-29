Ludovico Einaudi Comes to Esplanade This Week

Beloved by millions over the world, Italian composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi makes his long-awaited return to Esplanade after his sold-out Singapore debut in 2020.

You know an artist has made an impact when they are referred to mononymously—and it’s safe to say that Einaudi can be included in this category. Across several decades, the contemporary classical icon has garnered millions of fans from the world over for his singular sound, an amalgamation of influences such as minimalism, neo-classical, pop and other experimental forms.

Having started his career in the 1980s as a composer for theatre and ballet, Einaudi began to gain more recognition for his work when he ventured into film soundtrack compositions in the 1990s, entering mainstream consciousness after award-winning films such as Les Intouchables. What remains the most compelling for listeners are his uniquely evocative original compositions, as evidenced by the success of his 2013 album, In A Time Lapse. In a testament to his timeless sound, the track Experience from this album found virality on the social media app TikTok in 2023. With multiple chart-topping albums and streams that count into the billions, Einaudi is undoubtedly one of the world’s best known classical music artists today.

In 2022, the composer released Underwater, his first solo piano album after more than 20 years. Comprising evocative, interior piano works, the album exactly reflects what many have felt during the pandemic—trapped, lost, struggling to tread water. Introspective and emotionally honest, the album is a mark of the universality of Einaudi’s compositions.

Ludovico Einaudi (Piano)

Federico Mecozzi (Violin and Viola)

Redi Hasa (Cello)

Francesco Arcuri (Percussion)