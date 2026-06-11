Listen: Nathania Ong Leads AYLA: A New Musical Concept Album

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singaporean West End star Nathania Ong leads the newly released concept album of AYLA: A New Musical, now available to stream worldwide.

Best known internationally for her acclaimed work in LES MISERABLES and Hamilton in London's West End, Nathania Ong takes on the title role of Ayla, a young woman fighting to bring unity, courage, and hope to a divided world.

Listen to the full album here or below:

Set in a post-cataclysmic future where nature is fading, tribes are divided, and fire has become the most precious resource on Earth, AYLA: A New Musical tells the story of a young woman who challenges fear-driven leadership and believes that survival depends on unity between people and the natural world.

At the heart of the album is Nathania Ong's performance as Ayla, a role that combines emotional vulnerability, strength, and a powerful message of hope. Her voice carries the journey of a heroine who must confront tradition, grief, and division in order to imagine a better future.

The concept album was recorded at Rogue Studios in London and features an international cast of West End, Broadway, and recording artists, including Nathania Ong (LES MISERABLES, Hamilton), Djavan van de Fliert (Frozen, LES MISERABLES), Lauren Drew (Six, Titanique), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Heathers, The Lion King), Jordan Shaw (Hadestown, LES MISERABLES), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Hamilton, Come From Away), and international recording artist and songwriter Arlissa.

The release of the full concept album marks a major step in the development of AYLA: A New Musical, ahead of future concert presentations and the planned stage production.

For Singaporean audiences, Nathania Ong's leading role in AYLA represents another important international milestone for one of Singapore's most exciting musical theatre talents, following her acclaimed work on major London stages.

AYLA: A New Musical is produced by Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning producer Giovanna Romagnoli.

Music and orchestrations are by award-winning composer Gianluca Cucchiara, with lyrics by award-winning writer Andrew James Whelan, choir direction by Josh Cottell, and associate producer Peter "Neros" Ibsen.

Don't Miss a Singapore News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows