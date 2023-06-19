GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS Comes to Singapore Repertory Theatre in July

English performances run 26 July – 12 August 2023 with Mandarin performances from 14 August.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Goldilocks and the Three Bears comes to Singapore Repertory Theatre in July.  English performances run 26 July – 12 August 2023 with Mandarin performances from 14 August.

Goldilocks, on a trip into the forest, ventures into a seemingly uninhabited house. As she makes herself feel at home, Goldilocks turns the place into a gigantic mess! Little does she know that the house belongs to a family of three bears, who will not be too pleased to witness her handiwork. 

Join a happy family of porridge-hungry Bears, and Goldilocks and her father, Mr Locks in this bear-faced, cheeky family musical. In this modern twist of the beloved classic, Goldilocks and the Bears try to save the forest and the importance of taking care of our natural environment.  You will even learn how to cook delicious porridge, courtesy of the Bears! 

With music and lyrics by the famed award-winning West-End musical theatre song writing duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, join the cast as they bring your child and the whole family on an exciting journey through this children's classic. 

English performances run 26 July – 12 August 2023 with Mandarin performances from 14 August.




