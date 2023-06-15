2:22 - A GHOST STORY Comes to Singapore Repertory Theatre in August

2:22 - A Ghost Story is a spine-tingling tale that is sure to thrill Singapore audiences.

This award-winning play tells the story of Jenny and Sam, a young couple who have just moved into their dream home. Soon after moving in, however, they start to experience strange occurrences at exactly 2:22am every night.

As the haunting intensifies, and the occurrences increase, the tension and suspense build as the clock ticks down to 2:22, creating a gripping and memorable theatrical experience unlike anything seen in Singapore theatres before.

Directed by Daniel Jenkins.

Originally produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Performances begin 15 August.