2:22 - A GHOST STORY Comes to Singapore Repertory Theatre in August

Performances begin 15 August.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
MUSICFEST Comes to Sing'Theatre Photo 2 MUSICFEST Comes to Sing'Theatre

2:22 - A GHOST STORY Comes to Singapore Repertory Theatre in August

2:22 - A Ghost Story is a spine-tingling tale that is sure to thrill Singapore audiences.

This award-winning play tells the story of Jenny and Sam, a young couple who have just moved into their dream home. Soon after moving in, however, they start to experience strange occurrences at exactly 2:22am every night.

As the haunting intensifies, and the occurrences increase, the tension and suspense build as the clock ticks down to 2:22, creating a gripping and memorable theatrical experience unlike anything seen in Singapore theatres before.

Directed by Daniel Jenkins.

Originally produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Performances begin 15 August.




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
MUSICFEST Comes to SingTheatre Photo
MUSICFEST Comes to Sing'Theatre

MusicFest@SGH was conceived with the belief that music has the ability to stimulate the senses, heal, uplift the spirit, and improve a patient’s journey to recovery. It was with this outcome in mind that Sing’theatre and SGH presented the first MusicFest@SGH in 2013 with the support of Novartis.

2
RENT Comes to SingTheatre in July Photo
RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July

RENT is an inspiring story about friends and artists struggling in New York City’s East Village and tackles addiction, poverty, and friendship in the height of the AIDS crisis. But most of all the show is about love. This Tony Award winning musical is a favourite of many with famous songs such as “Out Tonight”, “Take Me Or Leave Me” and the classic anthem “Seasons Of Love.” Many have watched the movie but there is nothing compared to watching this inspiring story live on stage.

3
CABARET Comes to Singtheatre Photo
CABARET Comes to Sing'theatre

Sing'theatre will present CABARET, one of the most iconic and decadent musicals of all time. Featuring unforgettable songs like 'Willkommen,' 'Cabaret,' 'Don't Tell Mama,' and 'Two Ladies,' this exuberantly entertaining show will transport you back in time to 1931 Berlin, where life is beautiful but dark forces are on the rise.

4
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bays The Studios Turn 20 This Year Photo
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's The Studios Turn 20 This Year

The Studios turns 20 this year. After two decades, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay remains firmly committed to enable and collaborate with performance- and theatre-makers, to create work that challenges our notions of what art can be and do.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cosentino : Decennium - The Greatest Live Magic Show
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (8/24-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# & Juliet
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (9/21-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kumar Guilty
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (7/06-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You