WOLF PLAY to be Presented at ACT Theatre in May

ACT Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming Wolf Play, the newest play from acclaimed South Korean playwright Hansol Jung. Jung's Wolf Play features a primarily local cast and creative team and runs May 5-May 21, 2023. Tickets are available now at ACTtheatre.org or by calling the ACT Box Office at (206) 292-7676.

Amid a complex adoption from South Korea to an American home, a young boy is launched on a lone wolf's journey to find a pack he can call his own. Wolf Play is a mischievous and affecting new play about the families we choose and unchoose as well as the question of "What is a family, really?" The production will be directed by Rosa Joshi (upstart crow collective: Bring Down the House) with stage design by Andrea Bush.

Artistic Director John Langs says, "It is without a doubt that Hansol Jung is one of the most creative voices in playwriting that has emerged in the last decade. Their ability to deploy all the bold theatricality that we love about live theatre; puppetry, physicality, crackling wit, and tight dialogue in service of revealing humanity is a gift that ACT is so honored to share with our audiences. A story like Wolf Play is so unique and requires a deft director at the helm. ACT is thrilled that Rosa Joshi has agreed to lead this production. She is a director with a vivid imagination and stirring insight. The cast and creative team she has assembled are about to bring a stunning vision to ACT audiences for our last production of the 23/24 season. You don't want to miss this one."

Wolf Play has garnered critical acclaim in previous productions, including a glowing review from the New York Times, which described the play as "smart, sensitive, and surprising." TWI-NY called Wolf Play "the most exhilarating hundred minutes you will spend in a theater right now."

MEET THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

ABOUT THE CAST

Wolf Play features performances by: S. Franco as Ash; Vahishta Vafadari (ACT Theatre: Hotter Than Egypt) as Robin; Xander DeAngeles as Ryan; Aaron Blakely (ACT Theatre: Oslo, Other Desert Cities and Middletown) as Peter; and Morgan Gwilym Tso as Wolf.

The cast also includes understudies Ayodele Ngozi Tushinde as Ash/Robin; Koo Park as Wolf; Darius Sakui as Ryan, and Christopher Clark as Peter.

ABOUT ROSA JOSHI (Director)

Rosa Joshi (she/her) is a director, producer and educator based in Los Angeles. She has directed at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Folger Theatre, Intiman Theatre and Seattle Shakespeare Company, among others. Upcoming projects include Mala at American Players Theatre and Coriolanus at Portland Center Stage (in partnership with Play On! and upstart crow collective). In 2006 she co-founded upstart crow collective a company that produces classical plays with racially diverse casts of women and non-binary people. With upstart crow she has directed King John, Bring Down the House, Richard III and Titus Andronicus. Rosa was a faculty member of Seattle University for 22 years. She is currently guest faculty at The Old Globe University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team features Director Rosa Joshi, Assistant Director Dylan Tomas Nieves, Puppet Coach Annett Mateo, Boxing Coach Laura Wright, Intimacy & Fight Coordinator Helen Roundhill, Scenic Designer Andrea Bush, Costume Designer Christine Tschirgi, Lighting Designer Connie Yun, Sound Designer Meghan Roche, Stage Manager Tori Thompson, and Production Assistant Michelle Chesley.