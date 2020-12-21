The World Gathers In 2021 For Seattle Center Festál

Seattle Center Festál, 24 cultural festivals presented by Seattle Center in partnership with regional community organizations, returns for its 24th year in 2021. This unique and revealing series turned virtual in 2020 in response to the pandemic, and most Festál events will remain partially or fully online in 2021.

The Festál series highlights the cultures that help shape our region's character, economy and way of life. The festivals build cohesion and pride in their own communities, while connecting the broader community to their history, arts, rituals, traditions, struggles and achievements. They offer music and dance, crafts, family activities, food demonstrations and other types learning experiences, while celebrating independence, the change of seasons or years, ancient civilizations and contemporary influences.

The 2021 series theme, "Where the World Gathers," captures the global makeup of the festivals, which represent cultures from Africa, Asia, Central and North America, the South Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. The theme also reflects a serendipitous occurrence in 2020, worldwide viewership of the festivals. Moreover, some Festál producers included segments recorded especially for their events from different parts of the world - and will do so again in 2021.

Here's the 2021 Seattle Center Festál line-up (dates subject to change):

Têt in Seattle - Vietnamese Lunar New Year, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-14

Irish Festival Seattle, Saturday-Sunday, March 13-14 and 17

Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures, Sunday, March 21

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival, Friday-Sunday, April 9-11

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration, Sunday, May 2

A Glimpse of China - Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Festival, Saturday, May 8

Spirit of Africa, Saturday, May 15

Northwest Folklife Festival, Friday-Monday, May 28-31

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, Saturday-Sunday June 5-6

Indigenous People Festival, Saturday, June 12

Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest, Saturday-Sunday, June 19-20

Seattle Iranian Festival, Saturday, June 26

Polish Festival Seattle, Saturday, July 10

Seattle Arab Festival, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 14-15

BrasilFest, Sunday, Aug. 2

Tibet Fest, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 28-29

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, Sunday, Sept. 12

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 18-19

The Italian Festival, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 25-26

CroatiaFest, Sunday, Oct. 3

Turkfest, Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10

Diwali: Lights of India, Saturday, Oct. 23

Dia de Muertos Festival Seattle, Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31

Hmong New Year Celebration, Saturday, Nov. 6

Admission/viewing is free of charge. Find more information and viewing links at: http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal or call 206-684-7200.