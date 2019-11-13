Thanksgiving Day Celebrations Announced At Tulalip Resort Casino

Thanksgiving Day celebrations are bountiful this year for everyone at Tulalip Resort Casino. The acclaimed culinary team at Tulalip are cooking up their annual turkey day madness for November 28. Below are highlights of the featured feasts from around the Resort with a choice of relaxed-casual, modern-sophisticated, or on-the-go dining options. There's even a traditional buffet experience with copious amounts of dishes to enjoy.

Modern-Sophisticated Dining

Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill & Bar is offering up a special Thanksgiving dinner special of Smoked Orange Sage Roasted Turkey Dinner with all the fixings of fire-roasted root vegetables, wild boar sausage and fig stuffing, cranberry Grand Marnier sauce, sage, black currant turkey gravy and Havarti mashed potatoes. It will be paired alongside Chef David Buchanan's seafood-centric menu, which pays tribute to Northwest regional ingredients and Tulalip tradition.

To end dinner on a sweet note, guests can savor the Pumpkin Pie Flan with candied pecans and poached pear for $7. The Wine Spectator award-winning wine list, visionary cocktails and microbrews fill out the experience at Blackfish.

The Blackfish Thanksgiving dinner special is priced at $34 per person plus sales tax and gratuity. The regular menu will also be available. To make a reservation from 3 pm to 10 pm, go here or call (360) 716-1500.

Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse is preparing its annual Turkey Stuffed Turkey special. Guests will enjoy a turkey breast stuffed with turkey leg confit paired up with roasted baby carrots, candied yams, focaccia chanterelle bread pudding, plus cranberry and fig conserva for $33.

To complete this Thanksgiving feast, guests can enjoy Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's Pumpkin Crostata laced with apple cider sabayon and topped with apple and cranberry compote for $8.

The Tula Bene regular menu will also available. Reservations can be booked from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Casual Dining

The Draft Sports Bar and Grill is serving a Louisiana-styled Thanksgiving dish of Cajun Spiced Turkey Sliders on toasted brioche buns with cranberry chutney, lettuce and mayonnaise, served with sweet potato fries for $12. The regular menu will also be available. To reserve a spot at The Draft for parties of eight or more, call 360.716.1625 or email here.

All diners must be 21 and over. The Draft's Thanksgiving special will be available on the following days: Thursday, November 28, from 12noon to 11 pm; Friday, November 29, 12noon to 1:30 am; Saturday, November 30, 11 am to 1:30 am; and Sunday, December 1, 10 am to 11 pm.

Are you looking for a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings? Cedars Café is serving a Slow -Roasted Turkey special with scratch-made turkey gravy, sage sausage mushroom stuffing, Champagne cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with crispy fried onions, braised green beans with bacon and onions tossed in a fontina cheese sauce for $22.95 per person plus sales tax and gratuity. The Thanksgiving Day special is available from 11 am to 11 pm.

Add a tried and true sweet finish to the holiday meal by savoring a slice of Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's House-made Individual Pumpkin Pie. Each serving comes with cinnamon whipped cream and pecans for $6.

If a turkey dinner is not in the cards for you this year, guests can order off of Cedar Cafe's regular menu.

At Journeys East, they will be serving their Jing du Style Peking Pork Chops special on Thanksgiving. These traditionally prepared pork chops are deep-fried and tossed in a blended sauce of black and white vinegar and tomato paste for $15. The regular dining menu will also be available.

Tulalip's Blazing Paddles Stone-Fired Pizza and Spirits is preparing it's famous Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza. Made with roasted garlic parmesan sauce, chicken breast, Applewood ham, bacon, fresh roasted garlic, blue cheese, mozzarella, provolone Parmesan and panko and garnished with fresh Italian parsley.

Carvery On-The-Go

Are you craving your favorite day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich on Thanksgiving Day? No need to wait until then. Guests can head over to the Carvery and step right up to order a Hot Turkey Sandwich served open-faced with homemade gravy, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce for $8.95 from 10 am - 8 pm on November 28.

Buffet Feast

Eagles International Buffet is serving up an abundant Thanksgiving dinner (and more!), prepared by Chef Lil Miller, in a grand way all day.

Menu highlights include entrees of slow-cooked Rotisserie Turkey with house-made turkey gravy; Tur-duck-en - a turkey stuffed with a duck and a chicken (limited quantities); BBQ Beef Ribs, Bone-in Ham, BBQ Pork Belly and Cajun Mac and Cheese with shrimp and andouille sausage.

This Thanksgiving meal would be incomplete without an array of sides to choose from, such as Sweet Potato Mash, Balsamic Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Green Bean Casserole, Corn Bread Stuffing, Warm Orange Cranberry Sauce and Dungeness Crab and Artichoke Dip along with the Large Fresh Salad Bar.

For the sweet-tooth lovers at the table, enjoy the dessert selections of Snoqualmie Gourmet Ice Cream and many more special desserts, such as an assortment of individual-sized mini pies, seasonal dessert bars, and cupcakes.

Thanksgiving dishes will be served from 9 am to 9 pm, with limited breakfast until noon. Seating at Eagles Buffet is on a first-come, first-served basis. Pricing for adults is $25.95, and children ages 2-10 priced at $13.95 plus sales tax and gratuity.

For more information about the Tulalip Casino Resort or Turkey Day offerings, visit tulalipcasino.com.





