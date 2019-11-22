Tacoma Little Theatre Presents 4000 DAYS - An Off The Shelf Reading

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program is excited to present Peter Quilter's heartfelt story, 4000 Days, directed by Jeffery Swiney-Weaver and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will play Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 7:30pm.

What would you do if you forgot the last decade of your life? After a blood clot unexpectedly formed in his brain, Michael has been in a coma for three weeks. Watching over him in hospital is his bitter mother Carol and his dull but well-meaning partner Paul. They are united in their grief over Michael, and in their intense dislike of each other. When Michael wakes, they realize that 11 years of his memory have been completely erased. He remembers nothing of the last 4000 days. He remembers nothing of Paul. It is as though the relationship never existed. Paul must now fight to bring Michael's memory back while Carol fights to remove him from their lives completely. Michael, still charming and witty, concentrates his recovery on creating a giant mural on the back wall of his hospital room. An expression of his loss, his hopes, and his desire to live his life as the man he was 11 years ago, not the man he has become.

4000 Days features the talents of: Rodman Bolek (Paul), Chris Serface (Michael), and Jennifer Aylsworth (Carol).

Tickets for the December 12, 2019 performance at 7:30pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

We know that there is a tremendous amount of wonderful theatre that deserves to be heard but sometimes just doesn't get an opportunity. With "Off the Shelf", local directors and actors will be bringing some scripts to life that we hope you will find entertaining, challenging and educational to our stage. We hope that you'll sit back and enjoy an evening of theatre. You never know, you might see one of these shows on our mainstage in the future.





