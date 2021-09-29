Tacoma Little Theatre Announces Auditions For A CHORUS LINE

Tacoma Little Theatre is holding auditions for its production of the Broadway classic, A Chorus Line. The production will be directed and choreographed by Eric Clausell, with musical direction by Jeff Bell.

Auditions will be held Sunday, October 24th and Monday, October 25th at Tacoma Little Theatre. Audition appointments will be in hour-long blocks on each night. Appointments will start at 6:00pm on Sunday and 7:00pm on Monday. Callbacks will be held on Saturday, October 30th at 10:00am.

A CHORUS LINE is a musical that centers on 17 Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line of a new Broadway musical. Zach the director seeks to understand each dancer through a series of questions, which reveals the rich lives of the 17 dancers on the line. The show is set on a blank stage of a Broadway theatre. During a day long audition, Zach and his assistant take the dancers through their paces with jazz, ballet, and tap routines.

This show requires a cast comprised of triple threats, i.e. good dancers who sing very well and have the acting ability to bring these 19 very different people to life. The casting team will be looking for those that are equally strong dancers, singers, and actors. Due to the nature of A Chorus Line's story, for those auditioning with less dance training, demonstrating an ability to learn and perform choreography at the audition will be important. NOTE: All roles dance in this production.

Actors of all ethnicities and gender identities over the age of 16 are encouraged to audition and all roles are available. Ages given are playable ages, actors need not specifically fit the given age to audition. Tacoma Little Theatre practices color-conscious casting and encourages everyone to attend. Some roles in A Chorus Line are written to be culturally specific identities.

Due to the nature of this show being a remount of the 2020 production that was cut short due to COVID, some roles have already been cast. The roles available are:

SHEILA (age 30-35): Female. All Ethnicities.

Oldest dancer on the line. Confident, brassy, sexy, bitchy, and always "on" Sings the low harmony in "At the Ballet."

MIKE (age 20-28): European Descent.

Determined, sure of himself...a sexy and likable flirt. Ideally strong Tap & Acrobatic skills

BEBE (age 18-30): Female. European Descent.

Insecure about her looks and tries to be funny to cover her insecurities. Strong singer.

CONNIE WONG (age 20-35): Female. Asian Descent.

Energetic, feisty, born in Chinatown. Ideally no taller than 5'

JUDY (age 25-30): Female. All Ethnicities

Funny, gawky, nervous. Warm and hopeful. Ideally seeking a taller dancer.

MARK (age 18-20): Male. All Ethnicities.

Uber-optimistic first timer...completely naïve but charming all-American kid.

ENSEMBLE (age 18-35): All Genders & Ethnicities.

Perform entire opening sequence until cut. Dance in "At The Ballet" (looking for 2 women who can dance on point). Some may be asked to understudy. Entire ensemble will be off stage singers throughout the show.



All actors should note the following:

· Prepare 32 bars each of two contrasting musical theater songs. Not from A Chorus Line.

· You'll be asked to sing the piece that showcases range and personality. If needed, you may be asked to sing a second selection.

· All will dance a brief combination that will require you to be physically warmed up, so wear/bring appropriate dance clothes.

· Plan on being in attendance for the whole hour of your audition.

TLT will require all staff and performers to show proof of having had a COVID-19 vaccination. These requirements will be in effect from auditions through the end of each particular show.

To reserve an audition time, follow this link (http://castingmanager.com/audition/info/PJjrAExHj3qGTH4), or call our Box Office for assistance at (253) 272-2281.

Once cast, A Chorus Line will run from Friday, March 11, 2022 to Sunday, April 3, 2022.