Seattle Theatre Group Presents Two World Premiere Plays This Month

The world premiere of Leviticus or Love and to walk amongst HUMANS (Book I), a new work by dani tirell and The Congregation commissioned by Seattle Theatre Group (STG), will play for two performances only at the Moore Theatre on April 20 and 21.

A movement meditation of sin, love, loss, and a world in which Black queer bodies are of the most high, this multi-part dance work is set to traditional and contemporary gospel music inspired and reimagined by Aretha Franklin's Amazing Grace gospel album and documentary. This is the second piece by dani tirrell presented by STG and is part of the 2023/24 Performing Arts Series.

dani tirrell is a Black, trans spectrum, queer choreographer, dancer, and movement guide and a 2019 Seattle Mayor's Arts Award recipient. dani's production of Black Bois, which was commissioned by and performed at On the Boards and then brought to the Moore by STG, was a critically acclaimed work that produced sold out shows and is in development for a documentary film. STG approached dani about commissioning a new piece following the success of Black Bois.

“dani is an artist with deep roots in the Seattle community as a dancer and choreographer, teacher, organizer, creative instigator, and thought leader,” said Jack McLarnan, STG's Associate Director of Performing Arts Programs. “When commissioning pieces, STG seeks to support artists who are creating innovative, challenging, relevant new work, with a particular interest in those from or based in Seattle—and dani's work hits all those marks. dani is multi-disciplinary and collaborative, harnessing the talents and energy of over a dozen collaborators to create art that is emotionally evocative and rooted in the intersection of the Black, queer, and trans experience in America. We're thrilled to have this new piece on our stage and be part of the body of work we've helped produce.”

The cast for Leviticus or Love and the walk amongst HUMANS (Book I) is dani tirell (dani), Abdiel, Rose Amlin, Olivia Anderson, Malik Burnett, Ashayla Byrd, Cipher Goings, Akoiya Harris, Anastasia Johnson, marco farroni leonardo, Majinn, Nia-Amina Minor, David Rue, and Keyes Wiley.

The creative team features concept, direction, and choreography by dani tirrell (dani); assistant choreographer Majinn; DJ, sound, and lighting design by Keyes Wiley, technical direction by Dominique Thomas, and costume design by Mary Roderick. Invited community dancers include Amaya Brazil, Moniah Gabriel, Brooke'Lynn Herron, Alaceia (Lacey) Lemon, Jocelyn McMillion, Aisha Noir, and Amy O'Neal. Additional local support for Leviticus or Love and the walk amongst HUMANS (Book I) comes from Central District Forum for Arts and Ideas, Rashida Miller, and Converge Media.

Tickets

Single tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine St. Performances are all ages with reserved seating.