Seattle Theatre Group Broadway Inclusion Program Begins Fall 2023 Sessions Next Week

Seattle Theatre Group will begin fall sessions of its flagship community engagement program, the Broadway Inclusion Program, next Monday, October 9, 2023.

Continuing longstanding partnerships with Summit Community Center, Northshore Wranglers, and Friendship Adventures, the Broadway Inclusion Program provides theatre arts programming to neurodivergent and/or disabled community members and their families and caregivers. Participants tend to be between 18-56 years old, but all ages and abilities are welcome.

The program, which meets once a week at all three partner locations, explores musical theatre and movement-based activities in a creative and safe environment, often anchored by the touring Broadway musicals presented as part of STG's Broadway at the Paramount series. All Fall 2023 sessions will explore musical theatre and movement-based inspired activities based on the touring Broadway production of Beetlejuice. At the end of each quarter, participants present a final share, where friends and family are invited to observe and participate. This program is in-person. For more information, visit www.stgpresents.org/bip.

STG's Broadway Inclusion Program at Summit Community Center

1830 Broadway Ave Seattle, WA 98122

October 9 - December 4, 2023 (No class on 11/20)

Mondays, 11:00am - 12:00pm

This program is in partnership with Summit Community Center

For more information and updates when registrations open, contact info@summitcommunitycenter.org.

STG's Broadway Inclusion Program at Friendship Adventures

Friendship Academy

1206 N 185th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133

October 9 - December 4, 2023 (No class on 11/20)

Mondays, 5:00 - 6:00pm

This program is in partnership with Friendship Adventures.

To register visit, http://www.friendshipadventures.org/events

STG's Broadway Inclusion Program at Northshore Wranglers

10212 E Riverside Dr, Bothell, WA 98011

October 11 - December 6, 2023 (no class 11/22/23)

Wednesdays, 4:30 - 5:30pm

This program is in partnership with Northshore Wranglers

For registration information email inclusion@mynorthshore.org.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to make diverse performing arts and education an integral part of the region's cultural identity while keeping three historic venues, The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune, alive and vibrant. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers, and family shows - at these three iconic theatres in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit Click Here. STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 500 engagements impacting over 40,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth, and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.