Seattle Theatre Group Broadway Inclusion Program Begins Fall 2023 Sessions Next Week

seattle theatre group's broadway inclusion program provides theatre arts programming to neurodivergent and/or disabled community members and their families and caregivers

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Seattle Theatre Group Broadway Inclusion Program Begins Fall 2023 Sessions Next Week

Seattle Theatre Group will begin fall sessions of its flagship community engagement program, the Broadway Inclusion Program, next Monday, October 9, 2023.

Continuing longstanding partnerships with Summit Community Center, Northshore Wranglers, and Friendship Adventures, the Broadway Inclusion Program provides theatre arts programming to neurodivergent and/or disabled community members and their families and caregivers. Participants tend to be between 18-56 years old, but all ages and abilities are welcome.

 

The program, which meets once a week at all three partner locations, explores musical theatre and movement-based activities in a creative and safe environment, often anchored by the touring Broadway musicals presented as part of STG's Broadway at the Paramount series. All Fall 2023 sessions will explore musical theatre and movement-based inspired activities based on the touring Broadway production of Beetlejuice. At the end of each quarter, participants present a final share, where friends and family are invited to observe and participate. This program is in-person. For more information, visit www.stgpresents.org/bip.

 

STG's Broadway Inclusion Program at Summit Community Center

1830 Broadway Ave Seattle, WA 98122

October 9 - December 4, 2023 (No class on 11/20)

Mondays, 11:00am - 12:00pm

This program is in partnership with Summit Community Center

For more information and updates when registrations open, contact info@summitcommunitycenter.org.

 

STG's Broadway Inclusion Program at Friendship Adventures

Friendship Academy

1206 N 185th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133

October 9 - December 4, 2023 (No class on 11/20)

Mondays, 5:00 - 6:00pm

This program is in partnership with Friendship Adventures. 

To register visit, http://www.friendshipadventures.org/events

STG's Broadway Inclusion Program at Northshore Wranglers

10212 E Riverside Dr, Bothell, WA 98011

October 11 - December 6, 2023 (no class 11/22/23)

Wednesdays, 4:30 - 5:30pm 

This program is in partnership with Northshore Wranglers

For registration information email inclusion@mynorthshore.org.

 

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to make diverse performing arts and education an integral part of the region's cultural identity while keeping three historic venues, The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune, alive and vibrant. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers, and family shows - at these three iconic theatres in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit Click Here. STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 500 engagements impacting over 40,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth, and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND from ACT Theatre And The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND from ACT Theatre And The 5th Avenue Theatre

Dear Readers, last night I discovered at “Cambodian Rock Band”, the latest collaboration of ACT and the 5th Avenue Theatre, that I am officially a cranky old man. This is an astounding play from an astounding playwright but infused with a rock concert vibe. Now, I’ve never been a concert guy and while the adage, “If it’s too loud then you’re too old” doesn’t really apply as it wasn’t too loud, I did find the ending “concert” to be too long. We’ll touch on that more in a minute, but did I mention how astounding this play is?

2
Video: Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built Photo
Video: Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built

In the latest #BuiltBySeattleRep video, Seattle Rep Technical Director Roger Chapman and Scene Shop Foreperson Joel Wilmot share how the theatre's shops fabricated and affixed special anchors that can hold 2,000 pounds. Check out the video here!

3
Key City Public Theatre to Open Next Season with World Premiere of Oscar Wildes THE CANTER Photo
Key City Public Theatre to Open Next Season with World Premiere of Oscar Wilde's THE CANTERVILLE GHOST

Key City Public Theatre opens their 65th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of Oscar Wilde's THE CANTERVILLE GHOST. This chilling and humorous production, adapted by local playwright Bry Kifolo, promises to deliver romance and redemption. Don't miss this exciting new show in Port Townsend, WA.

4
Review: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL at The Can Can Photo
Review: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL at The Can Can

Dear Readers, it struck me last night, while watching The Can Can’s current production of “The Hitchcock Hotel” of the intersection of horror, humor and sex. Any horror movie fan knows that a good laugh is the perfect way to release that tension after a good scare. And sex certainly plays a part in horror, not only that any good horror movie killer is going after the teens fooling around, but also consider those fun, spooky, and sexy icons such as Lily Munster, Morticia Addams, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, or anyone in The Rocky Horror Show. So, the Can Can’s horror burlesque fits right in there, dancing that line of spooky, fun, and sexy. And while I don’t think anyone will be terrified at their fright fest, they’ll certainly laugh while being titillated.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built Video
Find Out How The Anchors in PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep Are Built
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALMOST, MAINE
Tacoma Little Theatre (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Paramount Theatre (6/25-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Wade James Theatre (9/15-10/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Poe Unexpected: Edgar Allan Poe Improvised
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler
As If Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE RETURN
Dunya Productions at Cherry Street Village (10/26-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
Village Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bloodletting
Pork Filled Productions (10/19-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Paramount Theatre (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Expand Upon: Health Care
18th & Union (10/21-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You