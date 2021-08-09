Seattle Center Welcomes Chelsea Riddick-Most To Lead Programs And Events

Seattle Center has announced the selection of Chelsea Riddick-Most as Director of Programs and Events at Seattle Center following a highly competitive, national search. Riddick-Most arrives at Seattle Center, a City of Seattle department, as the region and world grapple with a global pandemic that has profoundly affected in-person events and public gathering. At this pivotal time for Seattle Center, as it prepares for a return to public events and the ground opening of Climate Pledge Arena this fall, Riddick-Most proved to be the clear choice to spearhead these initiatives.

In her new position, Riddick-Most oversees six Seattle Center working groups including: arts and community programming; cultural programming; emergency services; guest services; events sales, booking and contracting; and sound, video, stage. Her staff manage and support a portion of the 14,000 events that typically happen annually on the campus including nearly 500 public programs presented by Seattle Center including Seattle Center Festál, Seattle Center Winterfest, Movies at the Mural, Concerts at the Mural, Northwest Folklife Festival, Community Created Events and Student Showcases.

"We are so excited to have Chelsea on our team. She brings fresh energy and enthusiasm to her new position, along with a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge and potential opportunities. As we begin to reopen the grounds, Chelsea and her team will play a critical role in welcoming our community back in a responsible, safe and joyful manner," said Seattle Center director Robert Nellams.

Chelsea is the proud mother of Mya, Jaden and Lena and returns to Seattle to a host of family and friends and her mother Juanita Riddick. She has many great memories of the city and Seattle Center from her Seattle upbringing. After graduating from Garfield High School, she left for college at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she earned a degree in Communications. She then made her way to New York City, working first with the National Basketball Association, then for the past 13 years with ViacomCBS. She left her position as Senior Director of Production Management for ViacomCBS/Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group for her new role at Seattle Center.

"I am most excited about returning home. Seattle Center holds dear memories for me, riding the Monorail, going to Seattle Center Armory, watching plays and PJ Patches. So, to be a part of an iconic space like Seattle Center and give back to a community that has given so much to me is an honor and a thrill. I want to create memories for other families in the way those memories were created for me when I've had a chance to visit. Seattle Center has always evoked a sense of warmth for me as a local entertainment space. Now as an adult who has travelled around the country and lived in entertainment spaces, I see the Center as a national entertainment hub - in the arts, television streaming and performances. Seattle Center should be number one on the list," said Riddick-Most.

Riddick-Most joins an executive team responsible for the department's finance, administration, marketing, communications, human resources, redevelopment and facility management. The team directs nearly 250 full-time and many hundred intermittent, event-related staff. To learn more about current programming, projects and initiatives, visit seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.