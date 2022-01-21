Small Island Big Song comes to Vashon Center for the Arts' Katherine L. White Hall, January 31, 2022.

Framed in a theatrical narrative, amongst panoramic visuals of the artists' homelands, eight musicians and vocalists from New Zealand, Taiwan, Australia, Madagascar, Solomon Islands, Mauritius, Marshall Islands, Papa New Guinea, and Tahiti will take us on a musical journey through their ancient seafaring ancestry.

Small Island, Big Song confronts the impacts of climate change head-on, as the performers and youth ambassadors share their island's voice. The show offers a variety of opportunities for all ages to investigate the environmental, political, social, and cultural contexts of our oceans' islands, making it a fantastic event for the whole family. Although Small Island, Big Song comes to our island in the Salish Sea from thousands of miles away, their message of environmental stewardship charts lands close to home.

Ferries run regularly from the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle, Southworth terminal on the Kitsap peninsula, and Pt. Robinson terminal in Tacoma. Be sure to check WSDOT for the daily schedule and check in on the "Real Time Map" day of to get your timing right!

Don't miss this event in The Kay at VCA! "Hear those who sing for the seas!"

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.vashoncenterforthearts.org.