Real Moms Take the Stage for Mother's Day Improv Comedy Show in Seattle

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This Mother's Day , Unexpected Productions is putting moms center stage with a one-of-a-kind comedy event performed by real mothers from the company's resident ensemble.

On Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., audiences are invited to Unexpected Productions' Market Theater for a night of spontaneous comedy inspired by the hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes chaotic realities of parenthood. This special performance offers a fun and memorable alternative to the usual Mother's Day outing, giving families a chance to celebrate with laughter in Seattle's iconic improv theater.

Rather than relying on tired “yo' mama” jokes, this show shines a spotlight on the real experiences of motherhood, brought to life by skilled improvisers who are moms themselves. Through scenes, stories, and unexpected twists, the cast will explore the joys, absurdities, and challenges of parenting with warmth, wit, and honesty.

“Mother's Day is the perfect time to celebrate our moms and laughter is one of the best gifts we can offer,” said Jay Hitt, the show's creator. “This special show, performed by real mothers from our ensemble, brings heart, humor, and a little bit of delightful chaos to the stage. We're excited to welcome audiences on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. for a night that honors moms with joy and spontaneity.” To make the evening even sweeter, all moms get in for just $10 with the discount code IMAMOM.