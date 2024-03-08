Photos: First Look At NOIR At Can Can Culinary Cabaret!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Can Can Culinary Cabaret will present Noir! See photos from the production!

Step away from the ordinary, and join the nocturnal psychedelic celebration. Prepare for an immersive journey into the shadows as Can Can transforms the theatre into a mysterious visual playground. Inspired by the directors of consummate Film Noir classics such as Fritz Lang, Orson Wells, and Alfred Hitchcock, NOIR is doused with sensuality and bathed in intrigue.

With its sumptuous dance and otherworldly special effects, AI-generated projections, dramatic lighting, and a feast of technological feats built to tickle the senses, NOIR is sure to make the winter frost melt away. Noir is also the winner of 2 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards for Best Lighting Design and Best Dance Production.

Running March 7 - May 26, 2024 at Can Can Culinary Cabaret (95 Pine Street, Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA 98101). Tickets starting at $69. Tickets on sale now. To purchase, visit thecancan.com

About Can Can Culinary Cabaret:

With over 10,000 shows spanning 19 years, Can Can presents multimedia productions with original music, visual media, and apparatus that feature multi-genre entertainment including dance (classic, modern, cabaret, burlesque), acrobatics, vocal performance, and comedy. Can Can has also been recognized with numerous awards over the years including Best Date Night Spot, Best Theatre Company, and Best Place to Take Visitors from The Seattle Times’ Best in the PNW People's Choice Awards in 2023. In addition, several of its original productions have won awards from the BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards including accolades like Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Scenic Design, Best Dance Production, Best Ensemble, Best Direction, and Best Choreography. Can Can features world-class entertainment paired with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Often imitated, never replicated, Can Can is Seattle’s best-kept secret.

For showtimes, updated hours, and more information, please visit thecancan.com.