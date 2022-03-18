Nordo's Whimsical DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE Experience Opens April 1

Due to popular demand, Seattle's innovative experience producers Nordo will remount their smash hit, multi-sensory cabaret Down The Rabbit Hole this Spring, now with new art on display and after-show karaoke. Chock full of immersive art installations created by local artists and accompanied by a seasonal four-course tasting menu, Down The Rabbit Hole is part theatre and live music production, part art installation, and part dinner with drinks! Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase at CafeNordo.com. Email concierge@cafenordo.com for volume discounts for group sales or buy-outs.

Nordo's Down The Rabbit Hole puts themes of Lewis Carroll's Wonderland front and center by plucking your favorite tales - like "The Walrus and the Carpenter" and "The Stolen Tart" - and setting them to original music performed by a local cast. As guests wander the installations they will encounter surprise, pop-up dining experiences thoroughly transporting them to the world of Wonderland. Of the 2021 production, audiences raved that "The decor and atmosphere were perfect... the food was amazing and inventive, the performers were lively and very talented, costumes were gorgeous, and the drinks were to die for. I'm definitely planning on going back for another show sometime!" (Katrina O.) and "we are in awe of the talent and heart that Nordo represents... it is a paradisiacal dream come true" (Erica L.).

Called "Seattle's most inspired visual artists" by NWTheatre in 2021, Nordo has partnered with three local visual artists to bring this experience to life. "This experience is intended to delight a variety of senses for our audiences and in order to make that possible, the actual environment needs to be ripe with texture, surprise visuals, and color," Artistic Director Terry Podgorski said. "To pull this off, we collaborated with three local visual artists whose approach to the material inspired us immediately. Mandy, Kate, and Lucio Lights each brought their own individual skills to the table in their original art installations, actualizing a shared vision with Nordo that we hope entertains and wows audiences while they create new and wild memories with us."

THE FOUR-COURSE TASTING MENU

Included in your ticket price is a locally sourced, four-course tasting menu from Nordo's award-winning Executive Chef, Erin Brindley. This is not your traditional sit-down dinner - it is quite literally a pop-up. Start the evening with stolen tarts, (pepper mostly, as in a savory Mama Lil's Pepper Japanese Cheesecake tart) and wander through installations for your soup and salad experiences. The Walrus and Carpenter provide your main course, a Hama Hama Oyster Bread Pudding deep-fried and served atop Duck Confit, or Artichoke and Olive Cornbread Pudding atop spring leek confit for our gluten-free and vegetarian guests.

"Since we started this company in 2009, a menu fit for Alice in Wonderland has been looming large in my mind," Erin Brindley said. "We've created a menu that is equal parts surprising, integrated with the show experience, and delicious."