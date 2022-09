MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY! is Coming to Kirkland Performance Center This Month

The international comedy hit My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!, featuring actor & comedian Peter J. Fogel, will be coming to the Kirkland Performance Center September 21-October 23.

One part lasagna, one part kreplach, and two parts Prozac, you don't have to be Jewish or Italian to appreciate this show. All you need to know is what it feels like to leave a family dinner with heartburn and a headache!

You'll meet Uncle Willie, Stuttering Cousin Bob, Demented Cousin Kenny, Steve's new therapist Cousin Sal (and Sal's parole officer) and a myriad of astounding characters we know, love and tolerate from our own families; each one brought to life on stage by Peter J. Fogel using various dialects and wacky sound effects that only add to the hilarity of each story.

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy! ran for two years in New York City at the Little Shubert Theater and Westside Theatre, and has toured internationally to more than 100 cities. This hilarious one-man show is a fusion of theater and stand-up comedy with the actor bringing to life more than 25 different characters. Regis Philbin called the show, "Hysterically funny! Non-stop laughs all the way! It's just great!"

Written by award-winning author Steve Solomon, this hilarious solo comedy is based on his life growing up in a wacky family noted for its bi-ethnic diversity. Solomon's mother is from Palermo, and his father is from Russia. He grew up as one of two siblings in Brooklyn. His extended family had an aptitude for dysfunctional behavior and their sole purpose seemed to be to drive him into therapy...and they succeeded!

Beginning September 21, performances will take place Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. through October 23. Ticket prices are $50-$70 (plus fees) and may be purchased online at www.playhouseInfo.com or online at KPCenter.org.

For more information about the show please go to www.playhouseInfo.com.

About Peter J Fogel:

Peter J. Fogel is an award-winning comedian, actor, playwright and published author. For more than 25 years, he has performed in the US, Canada, and Australia. His work on over 20 television series, both as a writer and an actor, includes Comic Strip Live, Comedy on the Road, Married with Children, Unhappily Ever After, Chicago Sons, and Men Behaving Badly

Fogel has performed onstage at the Parker Playhouse, Coral Springs Center for the Performing Arts, Wisdom Bridge Theatre, Gordon Center for the Arts, SUNY Rockland Community College Cultural Arts Center, and the Lyric Theatre. Stage work includes Yentl, Ghosts of a Lonely Heart, and Cocoa's Cabaret and Burlesque. From cruise ships to casinos and Vegas showrooms, Fogel has shared the stage with such comedic luminaries as Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Robert Klein, Ed Asner, Harry Anderson, Lewis Black and Dennis Miller.