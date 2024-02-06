MARSHALL CHARLOFF & THE PURPLE XPERIENCE Comes To Tacoma's Pantages Theater, February 17

The Purple xPeRIeNCE is a five-piece group hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, the birthplace of Prince.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Tacoma Arts Live presents The Purple xPeRIeNCE with Marshall Charloff at Tacoma's Pantages Theater on Saturday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now. The Purple xPeRIeNCE is a five-piece group hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, the birthplace of Prince.

Prince was a singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor, and was regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. The Purple xPeRIeNCE is the premier Prince tribute band fronted by Marshall Charloff. The group was co-founded by Marshall and Matt “Doctor” Fink (keyboardist from Prince & The Revolution) in 2011. Their vision was to deliver Prince's music on the highest level, played live and untracked by skilled musicians, while paying respectful visual homage through costuming and likeness.

A multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer in his own right, Marshall has written for, produced, and recorded for the multi-Platinum and Grammy award-winning Commodores and for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Little Anthony & The Imperials. Marshall has also played keys for the Atlanta Rhythm Section and has played bass guitar with Bobby “Z”, Matt “Dr. Fink”, and Andre Cymone (all Prince alumni players).

Charloff's vocals are uncannily accurate, his guitar and piano skills are masterful, and his endearing stage presence is irresistible in its paradox of finesse and reverence. Charloff's all-star band hosts a number of world-class players, including Tracey Blake on lead guitar, Ron Long on bass guitar, Ron Caron on drums, and Cory Eischen on keys.

Tickets

The Purple xPeRIeNCE is at Tacoma's Pantages Theater on February 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.



