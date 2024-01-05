January's Whidbey Island Film Festival Brings Screwball Comedies To Langley With Whidbey Island Film Festival

A celebration of nearly six decades of screwball comedy movie history will be on display during the 6th annual Whidbey Island Film Festival, January 17-21.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

A celebration of nearly six decades of screwball comedy movie history will be on display during the 6th annual Whidbey Island Film Festival, January 17-21. Produced by the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA), the festival promises participants seven movies, one concert, and countless laughs over the five-day event.

With films featuring Hollywood icons from Cary Grant to Barbara Streisand, the festival offers an unforgettable cinematic journey through some of Hollywood's most quintessential comedies—introducing audiences to beloved stories that have delighted generations of moviegoers.

 

“This year's theme of screwball comedies really transcends the decades, and it's wonderful to see how it still entertains,” says Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan, film festival co-curator. “Life has become so serious, and the new year seemed like a great time to kick off a journey through some of the best comedies of all time. With their witty banter and madcap antics, the goal is to have fun, together!”

 

Adds Duncan, “Really great comedy has this serious underbelly to it. Looking at the history, development and evolution of the screwball comedy film genre causes us to look at the social, economic, and political environment of the United States and Hollywood in particular. These films feature very farcical situations with a combination of slapstick and fast-paced repartee, but they also show the struggle between economic classes and generally feature a self-confident and often stubborn central female protagonist.”

 

With individual tickets and festival passes on sale, audience members can expect a diverse line-up of movie options over the five-day festival:

 

Wednesday, January 17 | 7:30 PM Bringing Up Baby (1938)

Thursday, January 18 | 7:30 PM His Girl Friday (1940)

Friday, January 19 | 7:30 PM Shall We Dance (1937)

Saturday, January 20 | 12:30 PM What's Up Doc? (1972)

Saturday, January 20 | 7:30 PM Victor Victoria (1982)

Sunday, January 21 | 12:30 PM Adam's Rib (1949)

Sunday, January 21 | 6:30 PM The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)

 

In addition to the movie schedule, this year's Art of The Score concert on Sunday, January 21 at 3:00 p.m., will feature Whidbey Island musicians Sheila Weidendorf, Gloria Ferry-Brennan, and James Hinkley.

 

“In this year's concert, we are focusing on the collaboration of filmmakers and composers that we're calling A Game of Pairs,” says film festival co-curator James Hinkley, who will be performing in the concert. “We'll be exploring partnerships like Hitchcock/Herrmann, Spielberg/Williams, Edwards/Mancini, and more. I think the audience will enjoy seeing how these directors work with their composers to create a new, unique world for every film they make together.”

 

Festivities will kick off on January 17 with an Opening Night Red Carpet Experience, complete with champagne, photos, and bottomless popcorn. Throughout the festival, specialty craft cocktails will be available for purchase in the Piano Bar an hour before each show. Attendees will also have the opportunity to buy tickets for other festival-themed programming—from dance lessons with a local choreographer to a film talk.

 

﻿Each film showing will include a live introduction, with speakers discussing themes and reasons for why the film is still so relevant today. Pay What You Will tickets will be available for all films, as well as four Pay What You Will full festival passes.

 

“We aspire to make our programs accessible and inclusive for all,” says Duncan. “Movies are meant to be a community experience; they were made to be watched with others. Great art, classic film included, has the power to connect us. These stories and these artists can and will reach audiences in powerful ways. We need social experiences to enrich and impact our lives.”

 

For both Duncan and Hinkley, the film festival schedule is sure to entertain, and is the perfect addition to January programming on the island.

 

“You can stay home for the rest of the winter. Dress up a little, come see some great films, and eat the best popcorn in town,” says Duncan. “We can't wait to roll out the red carpet!”

 

Adds Hinkley, “You will laugh! A LOT!”

 

To learn more about the Whidbey Island Film Festival and to purchase festival passes or tickets, visit www.whidbeyislandfilmfestival.org.




