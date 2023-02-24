Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Team Announced For Seattle Shakespeare's HENRY IV

Feb. 24, 2023  
Rehearsals began last week for Seattle Shakespeare Company's spring production of Drum and Colours: Henry IV, which runs this spring from March 14 to April 9. The presentation is an adapted version of both parts of Henry IV featuring an all-BIPOC cast and production team. The story covers the aftermath of Henry IV (born Henry Bolingbroke) taking the throne from Richard II, the power struggles that followed, and ultimately the passing of the reign to his son, Prince Hal, aka Henry V.

Returning to the Seattle Shakespeare stage from last season's Drum and Colours company are Rhys Daly as Prince Hal, Rachel Guyer-Mafune as Poins/Prince John Lancaster/Messenger, Kathy Hsieh as Henry IV, Ayo Tushinde as Blunt/Pistol/Vernon, and Bob Williams as Worcester/Mowbry. This year's company adds Seattle Shakespeare favorites Jesse Calixto (Romeo & Juliet, Romeo y Julieta) as Falstaff/Glendower; Darius Sakui (Macbeth) as Douglas/Doll/Warwick; and Pilar O'Connell (Cymbeline) and Malex Reed (The Tempest) as understudies. Making their Seattle Shakespeare mainstage debuts are Janet Hayatshahi (DC: Arena Stage's The Heiress) as Northumberland/Westmoreland and Sara Porkalob (Broadway: 1776; creator of the Dragon Cycle) as Hotspur/Archbishop of York.

Henry IV is directed by longtime Seattle Shakespeare collaborator S Franco. Franco has been an actor in several productions at Seattle Shakespeare, and they adapted the upcoming bilingual educational tour of Julius Caesar. This will be their first time directing for SSC's mainstage. "I'm really interested in exploring the consequences of the actions of a few privileged men," Franco said, "the actions that kill thousands and have a global impact." They look forward to working with Rhys Daly to explore Hal "portrayed as a young trans prince who ultimately sacrifices his sense of belonging and identity with the queer community to take on the responsibility of ruling a nation." They are also passionate about building a story with the team that exemplifies how "these classic, epic, beautiful, poetic stories belong to [artists in the global majority]."

Henry IV is a continuation of the Drum and Colours project that was first launched in winter of 2022 with presentations of Hamlet and As You Like It in repertory. Furthering the work of previous projects like the Shakespeare Equity Engagement program (SEE) and the Holding Space project, Drum and Colours aims to meet the community's needs with an all-BIPOC company with 360-degree representation, including actors, directors, and production team. It explores BIPOC company members' personal connections to the classics and sheds new light on familiar works. SSC believes that art that is open-to adaptation, interpretation, and the recognition of the wonderful vastness of the human experience-is stronger and more long-lasting than art which ignores that complexity.

"Growing up in New Mexico I wasn't often offered a chance to see Shakespeare," said Diversity Programs Associate Pilar O'Connell. When I did see it, it always seemed untouchable; like there was never a place for me in the work of what many believe to be 'The World's Greatest Playwright.' What I saw on stage told me: I was not white enough, femme enough, skinny enough, smart enough. For many years of my career I tried to remove pieces of myself in order to fit into the cannon. It never worked. Why isn't everyone welcome to the table as their whole self? My answer to those questions? Gatekeeping, colonization, fear of change, and a fear of the individual experience beyond our own. As we welcome you to our 2023 Drum and Colours production of Henry IV, We invite you to join us, the Drum and Colours company, in dismantling these practices."

Director S Franco is joined by a phenomenal production team. Henry IV features adaptation by Lamar Legend, scenic design by Parmida Ziaei, costume design by Taya Pyne, lighting design by Fernan Rock, sound design by Stephon Dorsey, prop design by Bella Rivera, intimacy direction by Francesca Betancourt, dramaturgy by Beth Pollack, fight choreography by Rachael Uyeno, movement choreography by Stefan Richmond, and text coaching by Gin Hammond.

Drum and Colours: Henry IV runs March 14 to April 9, 2023 at the Center Theatre (305 Harrison St in the lower level of the Armory Building at Seattle Center). Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206.733.8222 or online at www.seattleshakespeare.org.

King Henry IV's reign has been rife with conflict from the very beginning, which is not surprising given that he usurped the throne from Richard II. Now, even friends have become enemies as conflict between the King and his former supporters grows. To make matters worse, the King's son seems disinclined to rule, frequenting the taverns and brothels of London with his friend, Sir John Falstaff. Family drama and political intrigue intertwine to make way for a new ruler, and as unrest grows and conflict bubbles, England dares to ask: who has the right to wear the crown? An all-BIPOC company gathers for this epic tale of a polarized nation, a combined adaptation of both parts of Henry IV in a follow up to Drum and Colours from winter 2022.

Content Advisories: This show includes content that may be distressing. Below are some particular warnings, but if you have any further questions, please email marketing@seattleshakespeare.org, and we'll be happy to provide additional information. This show contains: violence, blood, gore, murder, fatphobia




