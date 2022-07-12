Final Lineup Released for THING: A Unique Music & Arts Event At Historic Fort Worden

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) and Adam Zacks unveil their complete and final lineup for THING, a unique music and arts event at historic Fort Worden in Port Towsend. Just-announced artists include Jerrod Carmichael, whose comedy special Rothaniel is streaming now on HBO. New additions include Seattle's Reignwolf, the "blues-rock hellion" (The Seattle Times), a unique presentation titled "Deconstructing the Beatles Revolver," by Scott Freiman, and a special conversation led by music journalist and author Marcus J. Moore interviewing Jazz is Dead-a record label created by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest). These acts join a robust schedule featuring Jungle, Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Goose, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, José González, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Seattle-based performers from STG's Education & Community Engagement Programs, and more.

"It continues to be an honor to present a slate of extraordinary talent, rich with new discoveries, in the magnificent setting of Fort Worden," said Adam Zacks, nationally recognized for his work producing the Sasquatch! Music Festival. "We aspire to offer something fresh to the festival landscape and create an environment where all are welcomed and represented."

THING attendees have a variety of options to customize their experience. Tickets, both general-admission and premium, are still available, and children under 12 are free. Camping passes can be purchased for the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, a short walk from performances and activities.

Enjoy presentations by tribal storytellers Elaine Grinnell (Jamestown S'Klallam) and Delbert Miller (Skokomish) in partnership with SAMA: Seattle Sacred Music & Art, and the Future is 0, a live game show where artist-contestants compete in a dizzying array of mental, physical, and psychological challenges. People of all ages can enjoy fare from delicious food vendors, create a paper lantern and participate in a nighttime lantern parade, and explore Architects of Air's Luminarium-a wondrous maze with saturated color and a sensory soundscape. In addition to hosting THING, Fort Worden State Park provides miles of beaches and hiking trails to explore.

STG has also curated a variety of performances and workshops that represent its programming and community partnerships. These offerings include: More Music @ The Moore, ELEVATE, DANCE This, family workshops, and dance classes for people of all mobility levels. Each night, attendees can enjoy THING After Dark with a DJ dance set on Friday and Saturday, and the PNW Future of Hip Hop Spotlight on Sunday. This event will showcase the community organizations that enrich the local hip hop scene and top emcees emerging from the Pacific Northwest. Participating groups/individuals artists include: More Music @ The Moore (artists: Shemar, Critical), 206Zulu (artists: Reezy Rey and Frank Saga), The Residency (artists: Rosé Prosecco, grxtty), and Totem Star (artists: Kiddus Fecto).

THING single tickets begin at $129.50 and three-day passes begin at $349.50. Premium tickets (both single and three-day) are also available. Premium tickets include seating and access perks, a special lounge with its own private restrooms, a cash bar, cell-phone charging station, exclusive performances, concierge service, and more. Camping passes can be purchased along with a THING ticket and are good for four nights; tent camping: $150 and RV: $225.

For tickets and more information, go to thingnw.org.

Fort Worden and its epic natural setting of Port Townsend-dubbed "the Paris of the Pacific Northwest" by Sunset Magazine-is the kind of destination that stays with one for a lifetime. Originally designed as a military base to protect Puget Sound, Fort Worden has evolved into an iconic and cherished state park and lifelong learning center with accommodations, venues, restaurants and catering. Fort Worden's magnificent setting encompasses 434 acres with 12 miles of forested hiking trails, two miles of walkable saltwater beaches and commanding views of the Olympic and Cascade mountains as well as views across the Strait of Juan De Fuca to the San Juan Islands. The Fort features 73 historic buildings with four museums and creative spaces for art and educational programs, yoga, woodworking and more. Eagle-eyed observers will recognize the Fort as the filming location for An Officer and a Gentleman. For the past 13 years, STG has partnered with Centrum and Fort Worden to provide the DANCE This! Camp at Centrum, a week-long overnight dance program for high school students to study a wide range of styles and techniques in a supportive, yet challenging atmosphere.

Seattle Theatre Group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to create enriching experiences in the arts, engage diverse communities, and steward historic theatres. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers and family shows at its three iconic venues (the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune theatres) in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit stgpresent.org.

STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers more than 260 education programs impacting more than 55,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance of performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives.