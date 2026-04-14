ENHYPEN Reveal Venues and Ticket Information for 'Blood Saga' World Tour

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K-pop group ENHYPEN has unveiled the venue and ticketing details for their upcoming world tour, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘BLOOD SAGA’ in Latin America, the United States, the UK & Europe.

After kicking off the tour at KSPO Dome in Seoul on May 1, with three consecutive shows, the group will bring ‘BLOOD SAGA’ to Latin America for the first time this summer, with stops in São Paulo, Lima, and Mexico City. The tour will then continue across the United States, visiting Dallas, San Diego, Tacoma, Oakland, and Las Vegas.

‘BLOOD SAGA’ will extend into Europe, marking the group’s second European tour. Beginning in Milan on February 24, 2027, the leg will travel through Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin before concluding in London on March 9.

For those with an Engene Membership, the Latin America/UK/Europe ticket presale runs from Wednesday, April 22 at 10 AM to Thursday, April 23 at 10 PM (local time). General onsale begins Friday, April 24 at 10 AM (local time). In the U.S. the Engene presale runs from Wednesday, April 22 at 4 PM to Thursday, April 23 at 10 PM (local time), with general onsale beginning Friday, April 24 at 4 PM (local time). Visit here to register and buy tickets.

During their third world tour, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘WALK THE LINE’, the group played to over 676,000 fans across 32 shows in 19 cities worldwide. More details on the tour can be found HERE.

ENHYPEN consists of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, they’ve placed five albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10 in five years: MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (No. 6, 2022), DARK BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ORANGE BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ROMANCE : UNTOLD (No. 2, 2024), and DESIRE : UNLEASH (No. 3, 2025).

ENHYPEN 'Blood Saga' Latin America, United States, UK & Europe Tour Dates:

July 4, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque (Ticketmaster)

July 8, 2026 - Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos (Ticketmaster)

July 11, 2026 - Mexico City, Mexico - Arena CDMX (Superboletos)

July 17 & 18, 2026 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Ticketmaster)

July 21, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium (Ticketmaster)

July 26, 2026 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome (Ticketmaster)

July 28 & 29, 2026 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena (AXS)

Aug 1, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena (AXS)

Feb 24, 2027 - Milan, IT - Unipol Dome (Ticketone)

Feb 27, 2027 - Paris, FR - La Défense Arena (Ticketmaster)

Mar 2, 2027 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome (Ticketmaster)

Mar 5, 2027 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena (Eventim)

Mar 9, 2027 - London, UK - The O2 (AXS)

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB