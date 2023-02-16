Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dukesbay Productions' Presents DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE

Don't worry.  This play is not a psychology lecture.  Audiences will be entertained and thrilled.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Dukesbay Productions presents Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde by Jeffrey Hatcher based on the novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson

In one man's inner battle between good and evil, the lines are often blurred. Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novella "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" comes to life on the Dukesbay stage with with an adaptation rarely seen, and with a few unexpected twists.

With one actor portraying Henry Jekyll and four actors (including one woman) playing the many aspects of Edward Hyde, this is not your grandfather's Jekyll & Hyde. Instead, it's a psychological thriller that explores the complex nature of man and the acts that can result when man's darker side is left unrestrained.

Dukesbay Productions was founded in 2011 by Tacoma theatre artists Randy Clark and Aya Hashiguchi Clark. Randy has been active in the Tacoma theatre scene as an actor and director since the 1970s. His work has been seen at Lakewood Playhouse, Tacoma Little Theatre and Theatre NW. Aya has appeared at several Seattle/Tacoma theaters, and served as producer for 8 plays and a Playwrights Festival for Burien Actors Theatre. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Tacoma Little Theatre.

Dukesbay Productions' mission is to promote independent theatre in Tacoma and to showcase the works of theatre artists of all ethnicities.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde features a multiracial cast that includes Scott C. Brown, Christine Choate, Jasmine Jaqua, Scott Pinkston, BEN STAHL and Jeffery Weaver.

COVID Protocols will be in place for all performances of JAVA TACOMA. This includes mandatory mask use while seated in the theater.

The Dukesbay Theater is located on the third floor in the historic Merlino Art Center building. All patrons must be able to ascend a long staircase leading to the theater. There is no elevator in the building.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

directed by Randy Clark

March 10 - 26, 2023

The Dukesbay Theater

508 Sixth Ave. #10

Tacoma, WA 98402

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Tickets are $15, general admission.

For tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225502®id=17&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fdukesbayjekyllandhyde.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information: info@dukesbay.org or 253-350-7680




