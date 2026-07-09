KENMORE QUICKIES – THE EIGHT DEADLY SINS to Open in Kenmore

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As If Theatre Company is back and ready to misbehave. Celebrating its 6th annual short play festival, the company is unveiling a brand-new, wickedly fun twist with The Kenmore Quickies – The Eight Deadly Sins, running for four performances, August 7–9, 2026, at the historic Kenmore Community Club.

The festival officially started off with games of chance at a “Quick-Off” Party in June with eight local playwrights, eight directors, and fifteen actors. Each playwright was randomly assigned their cast, director, and a strict-but-fun list of prop constraints. The playwrights were also handed a single inspiration: one of the seven deadly sins, plus an eighth sin created just for this year's festival. From there, writers have four weeks to let their darkest, funniest, and strangest imaginations run wild, before handing scripts off to directors and casts for a whirlwind two weeks of rehearsal. The result is eight brand-new short plays — funny, serious, a bit strange, and downright weird — each built around one deadly sin: Greed, Sloth, Lust, Pride, Wrath, Gluttony, Envy, and just for the Quickies, Ignorance!

Each evening, audience members will vote for the Audience Favorite Award, presented after Sunday's performance, while a panel of three judges will determine the Critics' Choice Award.

Playwrights for the 2026 Quickies are Caitlin Gilman, Marcus Gorman, Peter Gruenbaum, Mary Guthrie, Vincent Kovar, Andrew Meyers, Alison Reeger Cook, and Jane Ryan.

Directors are Ashlie Blaske, Melissa Carter, Jack Seamus Conley, Sumant Gupta, Patrick Hogan, David Alan Morrison, Jane Ryan, and Chris Shea.

Plays are performed by Terry Boyd, John Clark, Allison DeGregorio, Vincent Delaney, Diane Jamieson, Sumedha Kshirsagar, Aaron Morello, Jennifer Nielsen, Vanessa Posso, Ellen Pritchard Silvey, Olivia Robinson, Dominique Sherwood, Skye Stafford, Rachel Tiegen Bracket, and Christina Williams.

Produced by Chandria Danelle, Ashley Rose Klimper, and Cindy Giese French, the production team includes Stacey Hansen (stage manager), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

What: The Kenmore Quickies – The 8 Deadly Sins, a short play festival by AS IF Theatre Company

Where: The Kenmore Community Club, 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA

When: August 7–9, 2026

Friday, Aug. 7 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, Aug. 8 @ 2:00 pm (Pay What You Can matinee)

Saturday, Aug. 8 @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, Aug. 9 @ 5:00 pm

Tickets: $20; available at simpletix.com

Awards: Audience Favorite Award (voted nightly, presented Sunday) and Critics' Choice Award (selected by a three-judge panel)

ABOUT AS IF THEATRE COMPANY

Founded in 2018 by local theater artists Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry, and Molly Hall, As If Theatre Company brings engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle. Each season, the company stages two mainstage productions — performing at the historic Kenmore Community Club — tackling everything from riotous comedies to sharp, character-driven dramas, alongside its annual Kenmore Quickies short play festival. As If was named People's Choice Organization of the Year at the North Puget Sound 2024/2025 Gregory Awards. For more information, visit asiftheatre.com.

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