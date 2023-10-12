Wilbur's Wilde Clan Comes to MEMO Music Hall This Holiday Season

The performance is on Saturday 16 December.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Wilbur's Wilde Clan Comes to MEMO Music Hall This Holiday Season

An unforgettable night of family harmony and Rocking Rhythms comes to MEMO Music Hall on Saturday December 16 when Wilbur’s Wilde Clan join forces to celebrate Christmas.

Featuring Wilbur Wilde and The Troublemakers, Wilbur’s son Toby’s band Dear Judy, and his talented brothers Elliot and Howard who will amaze your ears with sibling harmoniousness.

A sparkling Xmas Madrigal from Aunt Andy (VSO – Dramatic Soprano) will lift your hearts.

Doing what they do best, Wilbur and his band The Troublemakers (Credentialed Australian Rock Masters: Paul Gadsby, John Grant, Pip Joyce, Freddy Strauks) will have you dancing and singing along to all your favourite Countdown era hits and more.

Dear Judy features Toby Aitken - vox, keys, Charlie Apperly - bass guitar, Coby Lamont – guitar, Jude ‘Stewie’ Harris – drums&cymbals.

A cool and funky group with an enthusiastic following from the Northern Melbourne Music scene digging their originals and favourite covers. 

Performances by The Trubbs and Dear Judy will be augmented by Aunty Andy, a gorgeous gospel harmony piece or two from the three brothers and a Family and Trubbs ‘all in brawl’ TBC.




