VAN GOGH SHOGH to Relocate to St Andrew Square After Edinburgh Fire

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Due to the disruption caused by the fire on Princes Street in Edinburgh Donna Oblongata's Van Gogh Shogh is one of a number of performances that have been moved to St Andrew Square for the duration of the Fringe. The Van Gogh Shogh is a deranged solo trip through the great painter's legacy with four protegees plucked from the audience to reproduce one of his most famous works under his tutelage, live on stage. Despite the change of scene, the show is keeping to the same dates and time and looks forward to welcoming audiences to Assembly, St Andrew Square, a short stroll from the Assembly Rooms on George Street.

Assembly has made sure that all the favourite bars and food trucks will make the short trip to the new location. Philadelphia-based Donna who wrote and performs the piece says: 'The amazing thing about theatre and theatre people, is our craft's almost reliance on a state of quasi-chaos. On the one hand, so much of Fringe has to run like clockwork in order for things to function. On the other hand, of course there's always going to be some hiccups. Risk, disruption and uncertainty are necessarily a huge part of what we do-- in theatre and especially as clowns. Huge thanks and appreciation to the whole team at Assembly, who have been the picture of professionalism throughout and have done a bang-up job keeping us in the loop, and honestly preventing what could have easily been a be a mass panic situation. In the end, we're just a block or two up George Street, in an extremely lovely square, and expect that the Aperol spritzes will be flowing just the same.'

George Street in Edinburgh normally closes for the Fringe and plays host to a popular outdoor seating and bar area with performance spaces outside the famous Assembly Rooms but the road needs to be used as a diversionary route following a fire on the main bus route out of the city. Performancees will take place at Assembly, St Andrew Square, (Front Room) from 6th - 31st August (not 12,19,26).

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