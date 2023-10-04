Upcoming Theatre and Comedy at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre

Upcoming comedy and theatre shows at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre which is now owned by Trafalgar Entertainment.

Comedy:

Fri 6 October - Jen Brister: The Optimist If middle age has taught Jen Brister anything, it’s that optimism does not come naturally to her. Can Jen work against her natural instincts and finally see the light? I mean, I think we know the answer to that, but let’s try and be optimistic.

Thu 12 October - Foil, Arms & Hog: Hogwash With over 1 billion views online, Foil, Arms and Hog are one of the internet’s most renowned comedy sketch groups. Come and see why the Irish trio have become the top selling act at the Edinburgh fringe festival for three consecutive years.

Fri 20 October – John Robins - Howl Edinburgh Comedy Award winning comedian and ARIA award-winning broadcaster John Robins embarks on his first stand-up tour since 2019. If you’ve seen him before you know what to expect; rage, anxiety and a lot of laughs. If you haven’t seen him before, strap the f**k in.

Sat 21 October - Adam Rowe - What’s Wrong with Me? Host of the global smash-hit podcast Have A Word & star of Live At The Apollo; Adam Rowe is hitting the road with his brand new stand-up tour. A hilarious insight into the mind and body of one of the fastest rising comedians on the planet.

Sun 29 October - Dawn French is a Huge Twat Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on-stage, live-in front of your very eyes. And ears.

Tue 7 November - Rhys Darby: 25 Years 2023 marks Rhys Darby’s silver jubilee in standup comedy, so join him as he takes a look at all his favourite material for the past quarter century.

Tue 14 November - Viggo Venn: British Comedian Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian. The rest, you already know about.

Sat 18 November - Jerry Sadowitz - Not for Anyone Magician / Comedian / Psychopath Jerry Sadowitz makes a welcome return to The Pavilion Theatre following his sold-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Theatre:

Tue 17 October - When We Were Young When We Were Young takes the audience back to 1990s Glasgow where gang culture was at its worst and takes them on a nostalgic emotional rollercoaster following the lives of one of the many young teams.

Wed 25 - Sat 28 October - Myra’s Story Set in Dublin, multi-award winning MYRA’S STORY has been a smash-hit wherever it plays. With packed houses, standing ovations and five-star reviews, it has been described by many as the finest, funniest, most heartbreaking piece of theatre they’ve ever seen.

Thu 30 - Sun 4th January - Treasure Island Well, ahoy there, shipmates – Panto is back and all your Pavilion pals are ready to take you to a far off, mystical island piled high with treasure – and we don’t mean Millport!

