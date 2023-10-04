Upcoming Theatre and Comedy at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre

The theatre is now owned by Trafalgar Entertainment

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 2 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 3 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Review: TALLY'S BLOOD, Perth Theatre Photo 4 Review: TALLY'S BLOOD, Perth Theatre

Upcoming Theatre and Comedy at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre

Upcoming comedy and theatre shows at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre which is now owned by Trafalgar Entertainment.

Comedy:

Fri 6 October - Jen Brister: The Optimist If middle age has taught Jen Brister anything, it’s that optimism does not come naturally to her. Can Jen work against her natural instincts and finally see the light? I mean, I think we know the answer to that, but let’s try and be optimistic.

Thu 12 October - Foil, Arms & Hog: Hogwash With over 1 billion views online, Foil, Arms and Hog are one of the internet’s most renowned comedy sketch groups. Come and see why the Irish trio have become the top selling act at the Edinburgh fringe festival for three consecutive years.

Fri 20 October – John Robins - Howl Edinburgh Comedy Award winning comedian and ARIA award-winning broadcaster John Robins embarks on his first stand-up tour since 2019. If you’ve seen him before you know what to expect; rage, anxiety and a lot of laughs. If you haven’t seen him before, strap the f**k in.

Sat 21 October - Adam Rowe - What’s Wrong with Me? Host of the global smash-hit podcast Have A Word & star of Live At The Apollo; Adam Rowe is hitting the road with his brand new stand-up tour. A hilarious insight into the mind and body of one of the fastest rising comedians on the planet.

Sun 29 October - Dawn French is a Huge Twat 121 Renfield St | Glasgow | G2 3AX Registered Office Trafalgar Entertainment Group | Ashcombe Court | Woolsack Way | Godalming | United Kingdom | GU7 1LQ Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on-stage, live-in front of your very eyes. And ears.

Tue 7 November - Rhys Darby: 25 Years 2023 marks Rhys Darby’s silver jubilee in standup comedy, so join him as he takes a look at all his favourite material for the past quarter century.

Tue 14 November - Viggo Venn: British Comedian Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian. The rest, you already know about.

Sat 18 November - Jerry Sadowitz - Not for Anyone Magician / Comedian / Psychopath Jerry Sadowitz makes a welcome return to The Pavilion Theatre following his sold-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Theatre:

Tue 17 October - When We Were Young When We Were Young takes the audience back to 1990s Glasgow where gang culture was at its worst and takes them on a nostalgic emotional rollercoaster following the lives of one of the many young teams.

Wed 25 - Sat 28 October - Myra’s Story Set in Dublin, multi-award winning MYRA’S STORY has been a smash-hit wherever it plays. With packed houses, standing ovations and five-star reviews, it has been described by many as the finest, funniest, most heartbreaking piece of theatre they’ve ever seen.

Thu 30 - Sun 4th January - Treasure Island Well, ahoy there, shipmates – Panto is back and all your Pavilion pals are ready to take you to a far off, mystical island piled high with treasure – and we don’t mean Millport!

All shows are bookable on the Glasgow Pavilion Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
BRITAINS GOT TALENT Winner Viggo Venn Announces UK National Tour Photo
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Winner Viggo Venn Announces UK National Tour

Impatient Productions have announced that recent Britain's Got Talent winner, and newly anointed national treasure, Viggo Venn, will embark on his debut UK tour with brand-new show British Comedian.

2
MY DORIC DIARY Comes to the Tron Theatre This Month Photo
MY DORIC DIARY Comes to the Tron Theatre This Month

Tron Theatre will welcome Doric TikTok sensation AyeTunes! with their jukebox musical My Doric Diary on its Scottish tour following a widely successful run in 2022. Learn more about the production here!

3
The Lot Productions and Queer Was Always Here Partner to Increase Accessibility to the Art Photo
The Lot Productions and Queer Was Always Here Partner to Increase Accessibility to the Arts for LGBTQIA+ Youth

he Lot Productions and Queer Was Always Here have teamed up to improve access to the arts for LGBTQIA+ young people. Their first initiative is a ticket scheme offering discounted tickets for the play 'What It Means' at Wilton's Music Hall. Find out more about this collaboration and how to get involved here.

4
Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh Photo
Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

If you go to 2:22 A Ghost Story expecting traditional spine-chilling phantoms, you will be disappointed. Renouned in the West End for starry casts and numerous awards, 2:22 A Ghost Story isn't really a ghost story at all. Far from the horror genre one might expect, the piece is more of an amusing but long-winded exploration of how we define ghosts and how we view ghost believers... with the occasional jumpscare.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, EdinburghReview: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, Edinburgh
Review: COAST, Oran MorReview: COAST, Oran Mor
Interview: 'I'll Get Called Brassy': Comedian Rachel Fairburn on her UK Tour SHOWGIRLInterview: 'I'll Get Called Brassy': Comedian Rachel Fairburn on her UK Tour SHOWGIRL
Review: LEAR'S FOOL, Bard in the BotanicsReview: LEAR'S FOOL, Bard in the Botanics

Videos

Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
The Rockfield Centre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
An Tobar & Mull Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/24-11/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tom Ward: Burner (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/10-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You