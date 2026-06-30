Tobias Graham Will Bring New Play SLUGS To Edinburgh Fringe

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Writer and performer Tobias Graham will bring Slugs, a provocative, darkly funny and formally daring piece of new solo work exploring gay shame, desire, memory and the ethics of storytelling, to the Edinburgh Fringe this summer. Playing with confession, control and complicity, the piece continually shifts beneath the audience's feet, interrogating the line between performance, truth and exploitation.

We meet Tobi in his childhood bedroom beneath a 2008 Hollyoaks Hunks calendar as he guides the audience through a kaleidoscopic series of memories, moving through queer adolescence, Zac Efron's snail trail, Chatroulette, and illicit encounters with predatory older men.

Threaded throughout these recollections is a recent, confusing sexual encounter that has resurfaced the shame Tobi long thought buried and dormant. Shame manifesting as slugs, covering him head-to-toe, with every unwanted kiss, disappointing lover and confused indignity leaving its oozy mark. His memories grow more intense, with Tobi increasingly unable to control them.

As Tobi's version of events becomes increasingly elaborate and self-aggrandising, an unexpected interruption erodes and fractures the authority of his own narrative. The one-man show that audiences at the Fringe have come to expect collapses in on itself, questioning the ethics of turning complicated, shared experiences with jagged edges into neat, morally simplistic and aesthetic narratives.

Witty, unsettling and emotionally raw, Slugs questions the audience's instinct to accept a charismatic narrator at face value, and its willingness to treat confessional storytelling as unquestionable truth. Along the way, with darkly comic undertones, the play confronts the ugliness of human sexuality, desire and shame as Tobi challenges the audience to accept him, even if they may find aspects of his sexuality repulsive.

Semi-autobiographical, informed by moments in Graham's own life, Slugs uses visceral imagery to create psychological unease. The production will work with specialist SFX designers from film and television, to create unsettling effects that bring an additional layer of discomfort to this already gritty piece. Knotty, provocative and unexpectedly liberating, Slugs is a fierce examination of sex and shame and the narratives we construct to make sense of them.

Slugs performs 5th to 30th August (not 18th and 25th) at Pleasance Courtyard's Bunker One at 12:55.

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