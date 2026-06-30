Titclown Will Return to Edinburgh Fringe With DADDY'S LITTLE GIRL

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

Following a critically acclaimed debut, performer Jessica Aszkenasy will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as her clown persona TITCLOWN, with TITCLOWN: daddy's little girl - a new hour of furious, fearless clowning about desire, disappointment and the politics of being loved.

At the centre of the show is Daddy: a faceless dummy in a suit, seated silently on stage. At first adored, then gradually rejected, he becomes the focus of a performance that unpicks power, romance, femininity and the strange emotional bargains women are asked to make. Through voice notes, video, silent-film projections, costume changes, an exercise bike and total commitment to the bit, TITCLOWN turns personal frustration into anarchic theatrical comedy.

Created in the aftermath of an amicable break-up and shaped by what Jessica Aszkenasy describes as less “heteropessimism” than “heterodesperation”, the show asks what it means to keep searching for love while feeling disillusioned by the structures surrounding it. How do you build intimacy in a world where femininity is devalued, emotional labour is expected, and desire can feel inseparable from humiliation?

In TITCLOWN: daddy's little girl, Jessica Aszkenasy explores how the personal and political collide: from dating culture and gender roles to the wider systems of power that shape how women are seen, wanted and dismissed. It is provocative, playful and deeply funny, with anger never far beneath the surface.

The production also builds on themes established in Jessica Aszkenasy's original TITCLOWN – the performance of femininity, bodily autonomy, artistic control and the tension between vulnerability and authority. Her work places audiences in a state of delighted discomfort, inviting them to laugh while questioning exactly what they are laughing at.

Jessica trained with celebrated clown teacher Philippe Gaulier, and her work draws on that tradition while pushing it somewhere messier, angrier and more contemporary. Alongside her theatre practice, her background on OnlyFans informs the show's examination of visibility, agency and contradiction, where performance, economics and gender politics intersect.

Directed by Cecily Nash (Bangtail, The Cycling Man, Troll), the production follows a breakout Fringe debut that drew strong reviews and fierce audience reactions.

TITCLOWN: daddy's little girl performs 6th to 31st August (not 17th and 24th) at Summerhall's Red Lecture Theatre at 22:45.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...