THE TEN BEST SONGS OF ALL TIME to Return to Edinburgh Fringe with Marc Burrows
The updated show will perform at Underbelly Cowgate, following THE BRITPOP HOUR's sell-out run.
Marc Burrows, music journalist, author and man who has thought about this way too much, will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with an updated version of his most personal show, The Ten Best Songs of All Time - a warm, funny and absurdly authoritative countdown of the ten greatest records ever made.
Everyone has an opinion about the best songs ever recorded. Marc Burrows, music journalist, musician and award-winning author, has the opinion. This is a show about music, memory, and the songs that have no business meaning as much to you as they do – counted down, debated aloud, and defended with the full force of someone who has spent his entire adult life listening, writing, and arguing about this stuff.
Burrows has built a reputation at the Fringe for shows that sit somewhere between cultural commentary and pub lock-in — the kind of infectious enthusiasm that makes a room feel like someone really needs you to understand why this song matters. The Britpop Hour sold out Underbelly Cowgate in 2025 and toured the UK to rave reviews. This is the show that started it all.
The Ten Best Songs of All Time is part stand-up comedy, part music criticism, and entirely personal. Burrows counts down the ten greatest records in history: authoritatively, definitively, and almost certainly incorrectly.
The original version of show played at Edinburgh in 2014, earning four-star reviews across the board. This substantially rewritten edition rebuilds the concept from the ground up, following a decade of listening and learning. It arrives on the back of one of the strongest years of Burrows' career. His most recent Fringe show, The Britpop Hour, played to sell-out audiences and rave reviews at Underbelly Cowgate in 2025 before touring the UK, and his latest book, Mistletoe & Vinyl: The Story of the Christmas No.1 (McNidder & Grace, 2025), reached number one on the Amazon Music Book Chart, a position it occupied on Christmas Day itself becoming a legitimate Christmas Number One in its own right.
Marc Burrows: The Ten Best Songs of All Time performs 18th to 30th August at Laughing Horse @ West Nic Records (Little Cellar) at 16:00.
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