THE SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT FLAT EARTH Musical to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will bring The Shocking Truth About Flat Earth to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026: a poignant, very funny new musical comedy about grief, belonging and the seductive pull of finding people who finally make you feel seen. Led by two forty-something women, the show places female friendship, loss and midlife reinvention firmly in the spotlight. Performances will run 5th – 30th August.

Using the flat-earth movement as its unlikely springboard, it asks a more universal question: what makes someone so hungry for connection that they will follow an idea… sometimes quite literally to the edge of the earth? Rather than ridiculing belief, the show approaches its characters with warmth and curiosity, asking how and why people come to hold extreme views in the first place.

Sharon Hargreaves is forty-something, grieving, increasingly isolated and spending more time online than is probably advisable. In the flat-earth community she finds something missing from her real life: warmth, validation and a sense of purpose. So when a case of mistaken identity at a Las Vegas convention sees her welcomed as a famous flat-earther influencer called Angela and swept up in the warm embrace of her “fans”, Sharon does the exact opposite of correcting the misunderstanding – she leans in.

Before long, she has agreed to lead an expedition to prove, once and for all, that the Earth is flat. Along the way come aspiring YouTubers, a grifting conspiracy celebrity, a reluctant photographer, a furious best friend, unexpected romances and crowdfunding chaos – all culminating in a trip to Antarctica in search of the mythical ice wall. (For the uninitiated, many flat-earthers imagine Antarctica not as a continent but as a vast, encircling ice wall – a shimmering perimeter holding the world in place at the edge of the known.)

As Sharon is swept further into the adventure, her relationship with best friend Debs becomes increasingly strained, even as both women navigate their own experiences of grief and the fragile ways people try to rebuild after loss.

Beneath its comic premise, the show explores how communities built around shared belief can offer identity, validation and connection to those who feel disconnected elsewhere, and how recommendation algorithms and online echo chambers can harden conviction long before someone realises how far they have drifted. At a time when misinformation spreads faster than ever and conspiracy culture has entered the mainstream, The Shocking Truth About Flat Earth goes beyond asking why people believe what they believe, instead exploring what they are searching for when they begin looking.

It is a show about loneliness as much as it is about flat earth. About the gap between the life someone is living and the version of themselves reflected back by a community that finally makes them feel they belong. Shot through with black comedy, moments of absurdity and classic musical theatre storytelling, the show balances emotional honesty with big, joyful entertainment.

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