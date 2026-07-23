THE GREAT SHAKESPEARE SHOWDOWN to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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Draw your quills, sharpen your wits and polish your pickaxes for the knock-down, drag-out, take no prisoners, Great Shakespeare Showdown in Silver City. Performances will run Aug 7-8 (preview), 10-22 at Haldane Theatre at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall (Venue 53).

The tale unfolds in the Fall of 1882 in Leadville, Colorado. And while the play is fictional, the setting is not. In the 19thcentury this real-life US silver mining community was so mad about Shakespeare that even the mines were named after his plays and characters.

Dennis Elkins' new play takes place in the town's Opera House where famed English thespian Charles Goodknight is tricked into an onstage duel of Bardic banter against the firebrand all-American actress Harriet Twelvetrees.

The management are so tickled pink to be staging the contest that they've even put out clean spittoons.

Who will prove to be the best word wrangler in this battle between our quick witted, shrewd, and renowned Shakespeareans? Which will be crowned The Wild West's Best Bard?

Come along to cheer on your favourite, the Brit or the American and hiss, boo or applaud along with the workers from Miranda Mine and other local claims. Test your own knowledge of Shakespeare as Master of Ceremonies, Billy the Miner, challenges our thespians, and you, to a duel of wit and word.

The Great Shakespeare Showdown, is the latest of many Edinburgh Fringe productions from Flying Solo! Presents and its second in collaboration with Elkins.

Flying Solo! Presents brings fresh work to the Fringe each year, including 2024's acclaimed Elizabeth I: In Her Own Words. The Great Shakespeare Showdown stars Kate Poling (Harriet) in her second Fringe project along with Mel Schaffer (Billy) and Dan Morrison (Charles) who are making their Edinburgh debuts.

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