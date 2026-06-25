THE BREAKUP VARIETY HOUR by Ariana and the Rose to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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After successful runs in New York, London, Australia, and across the United States, Ariana and the Rose will bring The Breakup Variety Hour to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time, performing August 5-31 at Assembly George Square – Studio Four.

Created, performed, and produced by Ariana DiLorenzo, The Breakup Variety Hour is a glitter-soaked, pop-powered one-woman show that traces the six stages of getting over heartbreak. Blending live synth-pop, comedy, and immersive storytelling, the production transforms the emotional chaos of a breakup into a high-energy theatrical experience that is part concert, part confessional, and part cabaret.

The show follows the emotional arc of a relationship's end, from shock and denial through rediscovery and self-reclamation, combining original music with humor, honesty, and audience interaction. First premiering at Joe's Pub in New York City, the production has since toured throughout the United States, London, and Australia, including engagements at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Sydney Comedy Festival.

Drawing from her own experiences as a singer-songwriter, DiLorenzo weaves original songs with sharp comedic observations, creating an evening that celebrates resilience and empowerment. Accompanied by a companion album, The Breakup Variety Hour has helped establish Ariana and the Rose as an internationally recognized performer known for emotionally resonant pop music that balances vulnerability with infectious energy.

"Breakups can feel isolating, dramatic, ridiculous—and sometimes all at once," said DiLorenzo. "I wanted to create something that lets people laugh at that, feel it fully, and leave feeling powerful again. It's about turning heartbreak into something communal and celebratory."

Beyond the stage, DiLorenzo has performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, had her music featured across Netflix, Hulu, and ABC Freeform, appeared with Coldplay on Saturday Night Live, toured throughout the United Kingdom with artists including Foxes, Jack Garratt, and Allie X, and performed at Brighton Pride.

Performance Information

The Breakup Variety Hour will be performed at Assembly George Square – Studio Four from August 5-31 at 5:20 p.m. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets start at £13 (£8 previews), and the production is recommended for ages 16 and up due to strong language and references to sex.

Ariana and the Rose is the musical project of New York-based singer-songwriter Ariana DiLorenzo. Known for her synth-pop sound and inclusive artistic vision, she has amassed more than 15 million music streams and 90 million social media video views. She is also the founder of light + space, an immersive art party blending pop spectacle, interactive theater, and late-'80s club culture. Her viral "piano chats" on TikTok expanded her audience and led to television appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Her debut album, Lonely Hearts Club, earned comparisons to artists including Madonna, Robyn, and Kylie Minogue, while The Breakup Variety Hour continues to tour internationally following sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub, London, Melbourne, and Sydney.

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