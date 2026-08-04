THE BIG BAD WOLF Musical to Play Edinburgh Fringe

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Following their UK tour in 2025, The Plandits make their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with The Big Bad Wolf - a high-energy, rock-fuelled musical that reimagines classic fairytales with live and original music, comedy, and audience interaction. Performances will run 7-22 August at Space 3, theSpace on the Mile.

In the Deep Dark Wood, folklore's most notorious villain is living his best life - exiled from Fairytaleville and throwing nightly rock gigs with his villainous cronies.

But what happened to Little Red Riding Hood? Did the Three Little Pigs go on to have a successful career in techno music? Does the Fairy Godmother have what it takes to change the ways of a hardened carnivore? This mad cap show is a story of revenge, redemption and friendship with an equally mad lineup of well-known fairytale characters, just not as you've seen them before.

Created and performed by touring theatre company, The Plandits, this original musical blends fast-paced storytelling with live instruments and a wicked sense of humour. This shows builds on their signature style: bold, inventive theatre that brings live music, storytelling and interaction to appeal to both children and adults.

Founded in 2023, The Plandits toured their production of The Secret Garden across the UK in 2024 to wide audience acclaim. In 2025 they premiered The Big Bad Wolf and brought it to thousands of people across 18 counties. Now they debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with their rock powered show aimed at children, families and musical lovers.

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