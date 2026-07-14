Sold Out Queer As Folk! Ceilidh to Return to Pitlochry Festival Theatre this Weekend

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After a Sold Out performance at their Out in the Hills festival, Pitlochry Festival Theatre is delighted to announce that the acclaimed rising star of Scottish traditional music Malin Lewis and cabaret and theatre artist Chris Stuart Wilson are set to return to the Theatre in the Hills for another Queer As Folk! Ceilidh on Sunday 19 July at 7.30pm.

Known for their boundary-pushing compositions and virtuosic piping, Malin has performed on stages across the globe and is recognised as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary folk. They bring the music, leading the Pride Ceilidh Band, whilst the evening's events are hosted by Chris Stuart Wilson, who brings charm, wit, and sparkle to the floor. Together, they'll guide you through a night of music, dance and celebration that reimagines the ceilidh as a space of belonging for all in the midst of Pride season.

Lucy McGlennon, Head of Creative Engagement at Pitlochry Festival Theatre said:

"Hosted in our main bar with a beautiful backdrop of the River Tummel and Ben Vrackie in the distance, we're delighted to be bringing a Summer Pride Edition of our Queer As Folk! Ceilidh back to Pitlochry Festival Theatre. This inclusive and fun ceilidh is sure to be a hit with the whole family from seasoned ceilidh goers to people who might be attending a ceilidh for the first time. We hope you'll come and join us to celebrate Pride, diversity, and inclusion at what is fast becoming a standout event at the Theatre in the Hills."

Queer As Folk! Ceilidh takes place at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on Sunday 19 July at 7.30pm. For tickets and further information visit pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com or call the box office team on 01796 484626.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

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