Scottish Opera's New Production of THE GONDOLIERS Comes to Hackney Empire

A new Scottish Opera production of Gilbert & Sullivan's The Gondoliers opens at London's Hackney Empire on Wednesday 30 March, following a successful run in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness in 2021. This co-production with D'Oyly Carte Opera and State Opera South Australia also includes the chance to catch G&S's rarely seen Utopia, Limited in a semi-staged concert performance on Friday 1 April.

The productions mark Scottish Opera's return to Hackney Empire for the first time since 2019 when the Company toured with Anthropocene and The Magic Flute. Praised by critics, The Times applauded The Gondoliers as a 'bona fide great night out', and The Stage called the production 'gleeful and deliciously frivolous'. This double helping of G&S gives audiences the opportunity to experience some of their most joyful music and librettos, using their sparkling humour and glorious lyrics to poke fun at the idea of monarchy, along with the press and politics of their day.

Directed by Stuart Maunder, Artistic Director at State Opera South Australia, this joyous production of The Gondoliers satirises the ruling classes and their position within society, with the tale of two happy-go-lucky gondoliers who discover that one of them is the heir to the throne of a distant kingdom. In a show packed full of fun, they set off to rule with an idealistic - if somewhat chaotic - plan. Set and Costume Designer Dick Bird embraces the absurdity of Gilbert's libretto by bringing the story to life with fabulously inventive props - which are never quite what they seem - and exquisitely detailed costumes to transport audiences to Venice's Grand Canal.

Conducted by Scottish Opera's Head of Music Derek Clark, The Gondoliers is packed with favourites including the 'Regular Royal Queen' quartet, 'Take a pair of sparkling eyes' and 'Dance a Cachucha'. The ensemble cast includes ENO Harewood Artist William Morgan (The Magic Flute 2019), former Scottish Opera Emerging Artists Mark Nathan (Opera Highlights 2019), Charlie Drummond (Hansel and Gretel 2021), Ben McAteer (The Mikado 2016), Sioned Gwen Davies (Falstaff 2021) and Arthur Bruce (L'elisir d'amore 2021) as well as G&S favourites Yvonne Howard and Richard Suart (The Mikado 2016).

Also in the cast is 2021/22 Emerging Artist Catriona Hewitson (L'elisir d'amore 2021), along with Dan Shelvey.

Performed by most of the cast of The Gondoliers, Utopia, Limited is similarly true to the Victorian style, mocking the British Empire and politics at the time of its creation. Set on the fictional island of Utopia, King Paramount's dream of 'civilising' his people by adopting English ways backfires spectacularly, making way for a show packed with Gilbert's rhyming dexterity and some of Sullivan's most rewarding yet neglected music.

With only a handful of professional performances of Utopia, Limited since its original staging in 1893, this is an almost unique opportunity to experience live this rarity in the G&S canon. Stuart Maunder has adapted the libretto, along with a revised musical version by Derek Clark.

Director Stuart Maunder said 'After a glorious tour of Scotland we're finally back in London, ready, willing and champing at the bit to deliver these great pieces to a whole new audience. The Gondoliers is a brilliant romp, with glorious music, a sumptuous design and a cast to die for. The G&S phenomenon has been part of the basic language of performing in the English speaking world for more than 150 years and The Gondoliers fusion of infectious melody, topsy-turvy wit and heartfelt sentiment is a combination that never ages - indeed, perhaps it's something we need now more than ever.'

Conductor and Scottish Opera's Head of Music, Derek Clark, said: 'The Gondoliers is like a breath of Italian summer air. Gilbert's witty book and lyrics show him at the top of his game and Sullivan, inspired by the Venetian setting, produced his sunniest score, with one lilting melody after another - all guaranteed to make you leave the theatre with a smile on your face. It's pure joy from start to finish.'

The Gondoliers and Utopia, Limited are supported by Scottish Opera's 'Play a Supporting Role' Appeal and the recordings are supported by Garfield Weston Foundation (Weston Culture Fund).

Tickets for The Gondoliers and Utopia, Limited are on sale now. For more information visit www.scottishopera.org.uk