Scott Turnbull's One-Man Show SURREALLY GOOD to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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Surreally Good will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run at Summerhall (Former Women's Locker Room), 1 Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH91PL, Thursday 7th- Monday 31st August (not 17th, 24th), 17:20.

Written, devised and performed by award-winning theatre maker Scott Turnbull, directed, devised and cowritten by award-garnering Ed Gaughan (Milton Jones, Josie Long), with original music composed by Jeremy Bradfield, Surreally Good is a delightfully bizarre one-man show about grief, creativity and corporate absurdity.

Winner of Best Performance at Newcastle Fringe and described by The List as "Delightfully bizarre with Vic and Bob levels of nonsense", the show tells the story of Scott Turnbull, the finest Edutainment Officer in the business, a leading expert in overhead animation and lo-fi storytelling, and a renowned descendant of the Turnbull Family Edutainment Programme. Audiences are taken on an illustrated journey into the world of a charming yet unreliable narrator as he navigates grief and his own artistic sensibilities within a corporate framework.

A former Tees Valley Artist of the Year 2025, Turnbull creates surreal, funny and reflective theatre rooted in the communities and places he knows best. Keen to ensure audiences see themselves reflected on stage, he places humour at the heart of his work, making it accessible to those who do not usually attend theatre while exploring thought-provoking themes.

Turnbull's theatrical style was developed alongside Selma Dimitrijevic (Greyscale) and Lorne Campbell (Northern Stage), creating short irreverent sketches using felt-tip pens and an old overhead projector. In 2025 he worked with Hannah Ringham, co-founder of SHUNT Theatre, to write, devise and star in Unexpected Item in the Bagging Area, an absurd comedy set in a 24-hour sausage shop. Following a painful break-up, she got the dog and he got the overhead projector, an experience that ultimately led to him writing Where Do All the Dead Pigeons Go?

Despite being labelled "Teesside's Silliest Billy" by The List, Turnbull continues to build a varied career across stage and screen. He will play Geordie in Live Theatre's new production of Our Friends in the North and last year starred alongside Toby Jones in A Soldier's Tale at The Glasshouse.

Jameela Khan, Producer at ARC, comments, Surreally Good is heading out on a Late Spring-Summer tour in 2026 and we are also delighted to support Scott as he takes it back to Edinburgh for a 2nd year! We couldn't be prouder of Scott and the work he's doing in the Tees Valley and beyond. We can't wait for more Edinburgh audiences to see the show and connect with Scott.

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