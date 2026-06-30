STAMPTOWN to Return to Edinburgh Fringe for 10th Anniversary Run

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Stamptown first crept into the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ten years ago as a refuge for the misfits of alternative performance. Over the past decade, it has gradually built momentum, mythology and a devoted following to become the Fringe's most notorious cult phenomenon.

Playing this August in Assembly George Square Gardens' Palais du Variété Spiegeltent, what began as an underground word-of-mouth oddity has grown into the Fringe's most disreputable late-night institution: an ongoing universe populated by the most daring maniacs, allies, clowns and rockstars. Stamptown is bigger, louder and more notorious every year, despite the industry at large telling them it wouldn't work.

At the centre of it all remains Jack Tucker – the sweat-soaked, spiralling, catastrophically overconfident alter ego of Zach Zucker. Equal parts washed-up Borscht Belt comic and deranged ringmaster, Tucker presides over Stamptown with the energy of a man holding chaos together through sheer force of personality, blind confidence and delusion.

Longtime collaborator at the sound desk, Jonny Woolley, has become one of Stamptown's secret weapons and, increasingly, one of its most unpredictable performers. Part technician, part improviser and part agent of chaos, Woolley's split-second sound cues and ongoing onstage battle with Tucker have become central to the show's internal rhythm as they deliberately disrupt, provoke and wrong-foot each other.

Around them exists the wider Stamptown family: returning favourites, new recruits and artists operating on their own strange wavelength. Every night brings a different collision of performers, audiences and barely controlled catastrophe. Some acts become legends. Some vanish without trace, absorbed into the night.

Then there's DylanBrand, an otherworldly fixture who appears to exist entirely within Stamptown's internal logic. The roller-skating purple-clad wildcard's increasingly ritualistic appearances have become one of the show's most anticipated recurring elements. Return audiences have a collective, accumulated knowledge that gives Stamptown the feeling of a late-night world with its own history.

What has always separated Stamptown from other late-night shows is the unique relationship between the room and the people inside it – comics, performers and night owls return year after year because they want to feel part of it. Audiences arrive curious, cautious and slightly nervous but by the end, have become willing victims of something they couldn't have predicted and won't be able to explain.

The bigger Stamptown has become, the weirder it has become too. As it enters its second decade, the cult continues to grow beyond the Fringe – with its Netflix special currently in the editing stage and expected to release early August in tandem with the Fringe.

This year marks the first time inside the Palais du Variété, with the Spiegeltent proving an ideal setting for the show's particular blend of beautiful chaos, unrepeatable spectacle and collective delirium. For 80 minutes every night, the tent becomes home to Stamptown's ongoing cinematic universe of clowns, disasters, provocateurs and accidental heroes.

Writing about Stamptown remains a fool's errand. It's part comedy show, part fantasy, part collective fever dream. It's where comedians go after their own shows. It's where audiences end up when they're looking for something unpredictable. It's where normal rules go to die loudly.

Go expecting excitement, catharsis, stupidity, brilliance, nudity and the lifelong curse of experiencing a night full of moments that are impossible to explain to anyone who wasn't there.

Stamptown performs 6th to 30th August (not 12th and 19th) at Assembly George Square Gardens' Palais du Variété at 21:50.

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