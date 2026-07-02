SOMEONE IN THIS CROWD WILL BETRAY ME [REVENGE EDITION] to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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Melbourne-born comedian Reuben Solo will return with a wildly expanded new version of his critically acclaimed 2025 show Someone In This Crowd Will Betray Me [Revenge Edition] - an unpredictable, high-wire comedy experience where no two performances are ever the same. Following a breakout run that earned cult acclaim for its surrealism, theatrical invention, and escalating chaos, Solo brings the show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2026 before embarking on a UK and European tour.

Known for his distinctive comedic voice, Solo first gained widespread attention through social media in 2020, where his offbeat, visually inventive sketches built a devoted global following. With a background in film and television, his work consistently pushes beyond the limits of traditional stand-up - breaking the fourth wall, dismantling audience expectations, and transforming each room into part of the performance itself.

Now, after months of international touring, Solo returns with a sharper, stranger, and more dangerously interactive version of the show. Each night, he works directly with the audience to build an entirely new narrative in real time, turning unsuspecting crowd members into suspects, allies, traitors, and co-conspirators in an unfolding live comedy thriller. The result is a uniquely chaotic experience that evolves from performance to performance, shaped entirely by the people in the room.

"I came here to tell jokes and figure out who's going to betray me. And I'm all out of jokes." Reuben returns with knives in his back and a camera on his head. For glory. For redemption. For revenge. A fully revised and updated rendition of last year's sold out Edinburgh show. As booed on America's Got Talent.

This latest version builds on the success of his previous sold-out run and follows a string of nationally toured hits including Good Boy, Palindrome, and Please Clap, all of which have also been adapted into filmed specials.

On bringing his show on tour, Reuben said: “I'm thrilled to be returning to my third favourite continent and sharing my best show with more crowds and potential traitors. It's updated from last year and I'll be starting every show at the tech desk as part of a special opening act from Casey Filips (as seen in the Crowdwork* Special)”

Solo has previously received major accolades at leading comedy festivals including Adelaide Fringe and Fringe World Perth, cementing his reputation as one of Australia's most original comedic voices.

This new show promises an unpredictable, genre-defying performance that blurs the line between stand-up, theatre, and satire - and leaves audiences questioning what, exactly, they just watched.

LIVE TOUR DATES:

● 18 - 31 August Edinburgh, Gilded Balloon

● 3 September Dublin, Sugar Club

● 4 September Belfast, The Limelight

● 5 September Bristol, 1532 Performing Arts Centre

● 6 September Brighton, Komedia

● 9 September Birmingham, Glee Club Studio

● 10 September Manchester, Fairfield Social Club

● 11 September Manchester, Fairfield Social Club

● 12 September London, Leicester Square Theatre

● 13 September Brighton, Komedia Studio

● 15 September Leeds, The Wardrobe

● 16 September Liverpool, Royal Court Studio

● 17 September London, Leicester Square Theatre

● 18 September Brussels, Cirque Royal Club

● 20 September Copenhagen, Kolme

● 22 September Amsterdam, Boom Chicago

● 23 September Rotterdam, Club Haug

● 24 September Cologne, Nightwash Club

● 25 September Paris, La Republique Theatre

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