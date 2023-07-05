Ruby McCollister Makes UK Debut at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023

New York downtown legend, comedian and actress Ruby McCollister (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Search Party) crosses the pond to make her highly anticipated UK debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The American starlet will be performing her one woman show, Tragedy, for the full festival run.

A critical hit across the pond and directed by Casey Jane Ellison, Tragedy sees Ruby explore her lifelong addiction to making her life as tragic as possible. A lover of all things macabre, the hopelessly tragic comic talks all things fame, glamour, obsession, drug addiction and dead actresses in Los Angeles – all while belting lavishly gothic songs. Blending together her trademark scintillating humour with incredibly sad songs and cabaret stylings, audiences will be taken to the spookiest mountain, drenched in laughs, tears and revelations.

Ruby has been described as “a downtown legend” (Time Out) and is hot on the US culture radar, having been written about in Vulture, Vogue and Cultured Magazine. She has previously supported SNL comedian Sarah Sherman on tour and her acting credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Deuce and Search Party as well as starring in the beloved cult web series Zhe Zhe.



Ruby McCollister Tragedy

Venue: Underbelly, Belly Dancer

Date & Time: 3rd – 27th August (excluding 15th August), 5.45pm

Duration: 60 mins

Twitter: @rubymccollister

Instagram: @ruby.mccollister