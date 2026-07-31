Richard Thomas Joins HOUSE OF LIFE as Musical Supervisor

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House of Life has announced that Richard Thomas, the Olivier Award-winning composer of Jerry Springer: The Opera, joins the production as Musical Supervisor for its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run, and New York-based P3 Productions, producers of the most awarded Off-Broadway musical of the season, join as Producers. Performances will run 5–30 August.

Thomas comes to House of Life directly from Grayson The Musical, the new musical comedy inspired by the life of Sir Grayson Perry, for which he wrote the music and which had its workshop presentation at Soho Theatre Walthamstow earlier this month, directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Sean Foley. Creative Lead & performer Ben Welch was part of the cast in that workshop company, his and Richard's creative collaboration has flowed naturally into this project.

P3 Productions join as producers alongside Tilted, Rodeo and Sheep Soup, the Nottingham company who originated House of Life. P3 are the producers of Mexodus, the most award-winning Off-Broadway musical of the 2026 season - which also features innovative live loop mixing on stage. Mexodus was a New York Times Critic's Pick and now tours to Pasadena Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, the Studebaker Theater, the American Repertory Theater and The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory through to 2027.

P3 Productions is led by co-founders and producers Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez and Fiona Rudin. Their wider slate includes How to Dance in Ohio, Job, Call Me Izzy, Inter Alia, The Ninth Woman and Wanted.

Richard Thomas said, “I'm a huge fan of the House of Life. There's no better time spent than with the RAVErend and Trev. Their musicianship is world class, their comedy is stellar and their humanity is awesome. After seeing the show you will be gliding across Edinburgh on a cloud of wow.”

Ben Welch said, "Absolutely buzzing to have the legend that is Richard Thomas join the travelling cult collective that is House Of Life. I'm a huge fan of his work and the way he supports artists from all forms and genres. I've had the pleasure working with him over the past 2 years on the Grayson Perry Musical and we're loving everything he's bringing to help the our little show keep on ascending"

Sam Hodges said, “We've long been fans of Richard Thomas as a writer and artist - his combination of humour and heart and melody is a perfect fit for the unique House of Life. We're also delighted to welcome NYC producers P3 to the House of Life family - they've loved the show ever since seeing it in Edinburgh and helped us to share it with New York audiences last year.”

P3 said, “We fell in love with House of Life from the moment we first experienced it. It is exactly the kind of joyful, life-affirming theatre the world needs right now. We're honored to support this extraordinary team as they continue sharing this unforgettable experience with audiences around the world.”

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